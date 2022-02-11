VOIVOD Releases Music Video For New Single 'Sleeves Off'

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators VOIVOD have just released their newest studio album, "Synchro Anarchy", via Century Media Records. The follow-up to 2018's "The Wake" was produced by Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio and features cover artwork created by VOIVOD drummer Michel "Away" Langevin.

The official music video for the LP's latest single, "Sleeves Off", can be seen below. The clip was created by Felipe Belalcazar of Mental Pictures.

VOIVOD vocalist and lyricist Denis "Snake" Bélanger commented: "Here’s a cool clip from our friend Felipe Belalcazar. It’s a mixture of animation and live footage. The animation in the clip goes backwards, maybe in reference about the past when I had to make big decisions as a teenager. Some were good, some were bad, but one thing for sure, I didn't want to be cast in a mold to fit perfectly in the conformity of the world. I wanted to be me, show everyone who I was, do things on my own, and be creative. And when I met the boys, I found the place where I wanted to be. The live footage shows that I was right, as we are still going after so long. Enjoy!"

Regarding the release of "Synchro Anarchy", Bélanger said: "Here it is folks. So proud to present this album to you. It is one of a kind, a very unique and distinctive album. It was made with all the passion we have for music under particular conditions. Driven by a nuclear brainstorm between the four of us in a state of emergency. Written, recorded, and delivered, and not necessarily in that order, we managed to do it all in a few months. We hope you will enjoy the album. We can't wait to see you all of you, our fans out there on our upcoming tours. We've been missing you."

"Synchro Anarchy" track listing:

01. Paranormalium

02. Synchro Anarchy

03. Planet Eaters

04. Mind Clock

05. Sleeves Off

06. Holographic Thinking

07. The World Today

08. Quest For Nothing

09. Memory Failure

Langevin previously stated about "Synchro Anarchy": "We are eager to present our latest work, a real collaborative effort. The new album represents countless hours of writing, demoing, recording, mixing and so on. The band and Francis Perron at RadicArt Studio gave their very best to make it happen under unusual circumstances, which led us to call it 'Synchro Anarchy'. We feel that the sound and music are 100% VOIVOD, and we hope everyone will enjoy it as much as we had fun making it. We certainly can't wait to play it live."

VOIVOD released a new live album, "Lost Machine - Live", in November 2020 via Century Media Records. The disc was recorded in Québec City during the worldwide touring cycle for "The Wake".

In the summer of 2020, VOIVOD released a new three-track 12-inch vinyl and digital EP titled "The End Of Dormancy" via Century Media Records. The EP is centered around a special "Metal Section" version of the title track (off VOIVOD's latest album, "The Wake") with added trumpets, saxophone and trombones. The complementary songs on this release are exclusive live versions of "The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)" and the group's classic "The Unknown Knows", recorded at Montreal Jazz Fest 2019.

