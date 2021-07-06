VOIVOD Launches Fundraising Campaign For Official Documentary, 'We Are Connected'

Canadian prog-metal stalwarts VOIVOD have launched a Kickstarter campaign to help them finance their official documentary film.

From unlikely origins in northern Québec at the height of the Cold War, VOIVOD's post-apocalyptic sci-fi aesthetic fueled by a youthful obsession with their instruments took them from underground success to sharing tours and stages with IRON MAIDEN, RUSH and METALLICA. There were, of course, high and lows throughout those 40 years, from major-label support and Billboard recognition to seismic lineup changes and an event many critics claimed to be the end of VOIVOD: the death of co-founding guitarist and composer Dennis "Piggy" D'Amour.

VOIVOD has now joined forces with metal film director Felipe Belalcázar to make the band's official documentary, "We Are Connected".

"We have worked with Felipe in other projects and we have a mutual understanding of VOIVOD's story," says founding drummer Michel "Away" Langevin. Exclusive interviews and archive access combined with Away's artwork will take you on a sci-fi, thrash-metal journey into the VOIVOD dimension.

"We managed to film about a quarter of the interviews planned before the pandemic hit in March 2020, and plan to resume production once cross-border restrictions are lifted," adds Felipe.

Among the perks offered, VOIVOD fans will have the opportunity to get exclusive, limited-run art prints signed by Langevin, in true VOIVOD fashion, anaglyph (3D) album and film art for their wall, and a video download of their set at the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise in 2018.

VOIVOD's crowdfunding campaign will run from July 6 to August 15, 2021, with shipping expected to begin in the last week of August. Be sure to visit the Kickstarter page for all the details.

The band and management, along with past members Jason Newsted and Eric Forrest, fully endorse the making of "We Are Connected".

Belalcázar has a proven record of delivering quality productions to millions of metal fans around the world, most recently the critically acclaimed Chuck Schuldiner documentary "Death By Metal".

