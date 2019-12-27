VOIVOD Frontman On Winning JUNO AWARD For 'The Wake' Album: 'It Was Something Else'

December 27, 2019 0 Comments

VOIVOD Frontman On Winning JUNO AWARD For 'The Wake' Album: 'It Was Something Else'

VOIVOD frontman Denis "Snake" Belanger spoke to Metal Express Radio about being honored with a Juno Award (the Canadian equivalent of the Grammy Award) in the "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" category. VOIVOD won the award for its latest album, "The Wake", which was released in September 2018 via Century Media Records. The disc was recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Recording Studio in Canada. The album's artwork was once again created by VOIVOD drummer Michel "Away" Langevin.

Belanger described the experience of landing a Juno Award as "something else." He explained (hear audio below): "'Cause we're not used to those kind of reception and stuff like that. It was quite surprising, but in a sense, in the other way, I thought it was well deserved, because we've been doing it for 36 years now, and I think the whole industry in Canada wanted to recognize that effort over the years. And, of course, 'The Wake' album, they had no choice [but] to put us somewhere, because the reviews were so good and we had such a killer album that they had to do something. And also because of the career that we had, the long stretch of work, they wanted to give us a sign that [it wasn't going unnoticed]."

The rest of this year's "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" nominees were BEYOND CREATION ("Algorythm"; Season Of Mist), CANCER BATS ("The Spark That Moves"; New Damage), KEN MODE ("Loved"; New Damage) and KOBRA AND THE LOTUS ("Prevail II", Napalm).

Artists who released albums between September 1, 2017 and November 9, 2018 were eligible for nominations.

To be eligible for a Juno Award, musicians must be Canadian citizens. This is defined by CARAS as 50 percent or more of group members holding Canadian birth certificates, passports or are Canadian Permanent Resident(s) with residency in Canada during the last six months of the eligibility period.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).