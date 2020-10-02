VOIVOD Announces Live Release 'Lost Machine - Live'

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators VOIVOD return with a much-overdue new live release. Titled "Lost Machine - Live", the album was recorded in Québec City during the worldwide touring cycle for the band's latest studio album, "The Wake", and will be released on November 27 worldwide via Century Media Records.

"Lost Machine - Live" consists of 13 tracks across 74 packed minutes of playing time by one of the best live acts in this day and age.

"Lost Machine - Live" track listing:

01. Post Society

02. Psychic Vacuum

03. Obsolete Beings

04. The Prow

05. Iconspiracy

06. Into My Hypercube

07. The End Of Dormancy

08. Overreaction

09. Always Moving

10. Fall

11. The Lost Machine

12. Astronomy Domine

13. Voivod

"Lost Machine - Live" will be available as limited CD with O-Card packaging (in its first European pressing), as digital album and as gatefold 2LP on 180-gram vinyl in the following variations and limitations:

* Black vinyl: Unlimited

* Sky Blue vinyl: 100x copies via CM Webshop Europe

* Transparent Magenta vinyl: 200x copies via CM Distro Europe

* Creamy White vinyl: 200x copies via Nuclear Blast

* Deep Blood Red vinyl: 200x copies via Band

* Neon Green vinyl: 200x copies via Band

"Lost Machine - Live" can be pre-ordered in its various editions at this location.

In order to launch the live release's pre-order, you can check out a first single/video for the track "The Lost Machine". The clip features audio recorded in Québec City (July 13, 2019), video filmed in Montréal (June 30, 2019) and material processed in Morgöth (2020). The video was directed and produced by Felipe Belalcazar of Mental Pictures.

VOIVOD drummer Michel "Away" Langevin commented: "Here it is at last, the first single and video from our upcoming release 'Lost Machine - Live'. The footage used in this clip comes from a hometown show in Montreal in the summer of 2019, and the audio is from a show in Québec City two weeks later, where we recorded the entire live album. We were obviously excited to play in our province of Québec, in front of families and friends, as documented in this rendition of the song 'The Lost Machine'. The video is directed by Felipe Belalcazar, who is also working on a VOIVOD documentary. I did the art on the road across the globe last year, and it was animated by Jaan Silmberg. More to come soon, enjoy!"

