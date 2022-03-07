VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Announces New Album 'Pirates'

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS will release its new studio album, "Pirates", on May 13 via Napalm Records. The official music video for the LP's first single, "Legion Of The Seas", can be seen below. The clip, produced by Lichterwald Produktion, is described in a press release as "a cinematic music film, highlighting the acting skills of all band members and featuring a nasty pirate."

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS states: "'Legion Of The Seas' is a statement song that embodies the mindset we carry throughout the entire record. No matter what we are facing, we remain the masters of ourselves and our lives. We are delighted to welcome the listeners on board of this new age of VISIONS OF ATLANTIS with this powerful video, for one of the heaviest songs of the record. Acting scenes meet a fiery band performance, all in a very cinematic way, conveying our universe the best way."

With its eighth full-length album, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS delivers its most confident and honest record so far, proving that they have definitely stopped wandering to finally unleash their rebellious side and a free spirit as untamed as the seven seas.

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS comments: "Being a pirate to us is being fully aware and having our lives in our own hands, living and thinking freely, embracing life as an adventure with all its light and darkness.

"With the new album, we are opening a new era for VISIONS OF ATLANTIS, fully embracing the identity we have been flirting with for several years now — making the music that truly resonates with our souls. We continue our journey taking us through darker waters, heavier storms, where all serves as background for a metaphor about personal growth and spirituality. If 'Wanderers' was more about the bright side of our path, 'Pirates' definitely takes us deeply into shadow work, where we are facing other kinds of monsters along the way."

The album pulls the anchor with the epic opener "Pirates Will Return", which instantly enchants with its hymnlike chorus and showcases the high-class versatility from the very first second. In the blink of an eye, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS manage to create their very own incomparable universe of symphonic epicness, intense riffing and, above all, the impressive vocal symbiosis of Clémetine Delauney and Michele Guaitoli. Delauney's bewitching offerings oscillate between clear vocals, powerful belting and operatic techniques, whereas matchless counterpart Guaitoli adds spice with top-notch power metal infusions. "Pirates" presses ahead with catchy hook lines, like in mighty "Melancholy Angel", rousing "Clocks", charging "Wild Elysium" and majestic "Master The Hurricane" — the latter of which will make every symphonic metal enthusiast’s heart pound faster through its perfectly balanced mixture of dramatic choirs, heavy orchestration and dedicated vocals. "Pirates" reaches the harbor for now with mesmerizing "I Will Be Gone", building up a dramatic wall of sound accented by harmonizing flutes and bagpipes, delivered by no less than FEUERSCHWANZ virtuoso Ben Metzner, who joins also on "In My World", "Master The Hurricane" and "Heal The Scars".

"Pirates" track listing:

01. Pirates Will Return

02. Melancholy Angel

03. Master The Hurricane

04. Clocks

05. Freedom

06. Legion Of The Seas

07. Wild Elysium

08. Darkness Inside

09. In My World

10. Mercy

11. Heal The Scars

12. I Will Be Gone

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS will support DRAGONFORCE on a six-week North American tour beginning tonight (Monday, March 7) in Santa Ana, California.

