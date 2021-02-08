VIO-LENCE's PHIL DEMMEL And TYKETTO's DANNY VAUGHN Team Up For Quarantine Cover Of SCORPIONS' 'Blackout' (Video)

February 8, 2021 0 Comments

VIO-LENCE's PHIL DEMMEL And TYKETTO's DANNY VAUGHN Team Up For Quarantine Cover Of SCORPIONS' 'Blackout' (Video)

Members of VIO-LENCE, TYKETTO, U.D.O. and BONFIRE recently teamed up to record a quarantine cover version of the SCORPIONS classic "Blackout". You can watch the video below.

Recording lineup:

Vocals - Danny Vaughn (TYKETTO)
Guitar - Phil Demmel (ex-MACHINE HEAD/VIO-LENCE)
Guitar - Dee Dammers (U.D.O.)
Bass - Michael "Mülli" Müller (JADED HEART)
Drums - André Hilgers (BONFIRE)
Backing Vocals - Peter Östros (JADED HEART)

Demmel announced his exit from MACHINE HEAD in October 2018, explaining at the time that he wanted "to step away and do something else musically."

Two years ago, Demmel told the "In The Pitts Of Metal And Motor Chaos" podcast that MACHINE HEAD ended up becoming a Robb Flynn solo project toward the end of his time with the group. Demmel also said that the musical side of MACHINE HEAD took a sharp turn for the worse during the writing stage for "Catharsis", an album that he said he hated.

Last month, VIO-LENCE entered Trident Studios in Pacheco, California to begin recording its new EP, tentatively due in late summer via Metal Blade Records. Helming the sessions is producer Juan Urteaga, who has previously worked with TESTAMENT, MACHINE HEAD and EXODUS, among many others.

Vaughn's first solo album in eleven years, "Myths, Legends & Lies", came out in June 2019. Danny described the effort as "the music I make when left to my own devices."

TYKETTO's debut album, "Don't Come Easy", is considered a landmark release amongst melodic hard rock albums of the late '80s/early '90s. While the band has continuously put out quality recordings over the years, fans and critics alike hold the debut album in especially high regard.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).