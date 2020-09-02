VIO-LENCE, VOIVOD, EXCITER And ARTILLERY To Join Forces For Fall 2021 European Tour

According to the Facebook page of the Masters Of Rock Café in Zlín, Czech Republic, VIO-LENCE, VOIVOD, EXCITER and ARTILLERY will join forces for the next installment of the "MTV Headbanger's Ball" European tour in the fall of 2021. The trek is set to hit the Masters Of Rock Café on November 26, 2021.

Last month, VIO-LENCE released a new digital single, "California Über Alles", a cover version of the DEAD KENNEDYS classic. The band also filmed a music video for the song with director Scott Kirkeeng.

This past January, VIO-LENCE parted ways with guitarist Ray Vegas and replaced him with Gustafson (ex-OVERKILL).

VIO-LENCE is currently working on material for a new EP, tentatively due in early 2021 via Metal Blade Records.

VIO-LENCE released three studio albums between 1988 and 1993. The group reunited soon after guitarist Phil Demmel left MACHINE HEAD in late 2018.

VIO-LENCE performed its first comeback concert in April 2019 at the Oakland Metro in Oakland, California and spent the last year playing select shows in the U.S. and Europe.

VOIVOD recently released a new three-track 12-inch vinyl and digital EP titled "The End Of Dormancy" via Century Media Records. The EP is centered around a special "Metal Section" version of the title track (off VOIVOD's latest album, "The Wake") with added trumpets, saxophone and trombones. The complementary songs on this release are exclusive live versions of "The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)" and the group's classic "The Unknown Knows", recorded at Montreal Jazz Fest 2019.

"The End Of Dormancy" EP comes with artwork by drummer Michel "Away" Langevin and is available on 180-fram 12-inch vinyl.

In March 2019, VOIVOD was honored with a Juno Award (the Canadian equivalent of the Grammy Award) in the "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year" category. VOIVOD won the award for "The Wake", which was released in September 2018 via Century Media Records. The disc was recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Recording Studio in Canada. The album's artwork was once again created by Away.

EXCITER is currently writing and demoing material for its long-awaited comeback album, tentatively due in 2021. The LP will mark the Canadian thrash metal veterans' first since the recent departure of guitarist John Ricci and addition of Daniel Dekay, who has previously played with DIEMONDS.

Ricci previousy left EXCITER in 1985 following the release of the band's first three classic albums — "Heavy Metal Maniac" (1983), "Violence & Force" (1984) and "Long Live the Loud" (1985).

EXCITER's latest album, "Death Machine", which featured Ricci as the sole remaining original member, was released in October 2010 via Massacre Records.

Ricci, Beehler and Johnson reunited as EXCITER in 2014 and had been playing sporadic shows until John's latest exit from the group.

