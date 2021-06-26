VIO-LENCE, VOIVOD, EXCITER And ARTILLERY: Fall 2021 'MTV Headbangers Ball' European Tour Dates Announced

VIO-LENCE, VOIVOD, EXCITER and ARTILLERY will join forces for this year's "MTV Headbangers Ball" tour of Europe.

The trek is currently scheduled to kick off on November 24 in Amersfoort, Netherlands and conclude on December 6 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

So far, the following dates have been announced:

Nov. 24 - Amersfoort, Netherlands - Fluor

Nov. 25 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion

Nov. 26 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Cafe

Nov. 27 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

Nov. 28 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

Nov. 29 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

Nov. 30 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

Dec. 01 – [to be announced]

Dec. 02 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast

Dec. 03 - Oberhausen, Germany - Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

Dec. 04 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

Dec. 05 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

Dec. 06 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Tradgarn

VIO-LENCE will release a new EP, "Let The World Burn", in early 2022 via Metal Blade Records. The effort was recorded at Trident Studios in Pacheco, California with producer Juan Urteaga, who has previously worked with TESTAMENT, MACHINE HEAD and EXODUS, among many others. Mixing duties were handled by Tue Madsen.

VIO-LENCE's current lineup includes guitarist Phil Demmel, singer Sean Killian and drummer Perry Strickland alongside guitarist Bobby Gustafson (ex-OVERKILL) and bassist Christian Olde Wolbers (ex-FEAR FACTORY).

VIO-LENCE released three studio albums between 1988 and 1993. The group reunited soon after Demmel left MACHINE HEAD in late 2018.

The band performed its first comeback concert in April 2019 at the Oakland Metro in Oakland, California and spent most of the ensuing months playing select shows in the U.S. and Europe.

VIO-LENCE's last album, "Nothing To Gain", was recorded in August 1990, but wasn't released until 1993.

VOIVOD released a new live album, "Lost Machine - Live", in November via Century Media Records. The disc was recorded in Québec City during the worldwide touring cycle for 2018's "The Wake".

Last summer, VOIVOD released a new three-track 12-inch vinyl and digital EP titled "The End Of Dormancy" via Century Media Records. The EP is centered around a special "Metal Section" version of the title track (off "The Wake") with added trumpets, saxophone and trombones. The complementary songs on this release are exclusive live versions of "The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)" and the group's classic "The Unknown Knows", recorded at Montreal Jazz Fest 2019.

"The Wake" was released in September 2018 via Century Media Records. The disc was recorded and mixed by Francis Perron. The album's artwork was once again created by drummer Michel "Away" Langevin.

EXCITER is currently writing and demoing material for its long-awaited comeback album. The LP will mark the Canadian thrash metal veterans' first since the departure of guitarist John Ricci and addition of Daniel Dekay, who has played with DIEMONDS.

Ricci previously left EXCITER in 1985 following the release of the band's first three classic albums — "Heavy Metal Maniac" (1983), "Violence & Force" (1984) and "Long Live the Loud" (1985).

EXCITER's latest album, "Death Machine", which featured Ricci as the sole remaining original member, was released in October 2010 via Massacre Records.

Ricci, Beehler and Johnson reunited as EXCITER in 2014 and had been playing sporadic shows until John's latest exit from the group.

