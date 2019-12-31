VIO-LENCE, ROSS THE BOSS, SEVEN WITCHES, TOXIK And BRUJERIA Among Latest Additions To 70000 TONS OF METAL Cruise

VIO-LENCE, ROSS THE BOSS, SEVEN WITCHES, TOXIK, AETERNAM and BRUJERIA are among the latest confirmed acts for next year's edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise.

Round X of 70000 Tons Of Metal will sail January 7 to January 11, 2020.

As always, 70000 Tons Of Metal will be host of some very exclusive performances: French cult band SORTILÈGE will play exclusive original lineup reunion shows, including guitarist and main composer Stéphane Dumont; MOONSORROW will perform its album "Verisäkeet" in its entirety; and WINTERSUN will play its only two shows of 2020 on board. EXODUS will play two very special sets: one "best-of" set and one celebrating the 35th anniversary of its seminal debut album, "Bonded By Blood".

The lineup is now shaping up as follows:

ABORTED

AETERNAM

AETHER REALM

ARCHON ANGEL

AT THE GATES

ATHEIST

AXXIS

BLOODBOUND

BRUJERIA

CANDLEMASS

CARACH ANGREN

CATTLE DECAPITATION

CRUACHAN

DEVIN TOWNSEND

EDENBRIDGE

EINHERJER

EMPEROR

EPICA

EXODUS

FINNTROLL

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

GHOST SHIP OCTAVIUS

GRAVE DIGGER

HAGGARD

HAVOK

IHSAHN

INCANTATION

KAMPFAR

KISSIN' DYNAMITE

LEAVES EYES

MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST

MOONSORROW

NOVEMBERS DOOM

OMNIUM GATHERUM

ORIGIN

ORPHANED LAND

ROSS THE BOSS

SEVEN WITCHES

SOEN

SORTILÈGE

STAM1NA

SUFFOCATION

THE AGONIST

THE FACELESS

TOXIK

TROLLFEST

VENOM

VIO-LENCE

WHIPLASH

WINTERSUN

Survivors and first-time sailors will headbang their way on board the 154,000-plus-ton luxury cruise ship, the Independence of the Seas, from Miami / Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the beautiful island of Cozumel, Mexico and back. Sailors will be joined by 60 world-class heavy metal bands, performing more than 120 shows over four nights. Only 3000 tickets will be sold.

Prices start at USD 833.00 plus taxes and fees per person and include on-board accommodation, unrestricted access to all shows, meals, and numerous special events, including meet-and-greets with all bands on board.

Visit 70000tons.com to book your cabin before they're gone.

Sailing on board the Independence of the Seas, one of the biggest cruise ships in the world, guests will enjoy complimentary fine dining, bars and lounges that never close, 24-hour room service and a host of on-board activities.

With nine consecutive sellouts since the first voyage in 2011, this five-day, four-night heavy metal music festival and Caribbean vacation will celebrate Round X in 2020, offering 3000 metalheads the unique opportunity to mingle side-by-side with 60 world-class heavy metal bands.

Every band plays twice and all guests have unrestricted festival access to more than 120 live performances, including the "Jamming In International Waters" all-star jam, meet-and-greets with every band, intimate artist clinics and workshops and exclusive album premieres. All of this with no VIP areas on board makes it feel like everyone has a backstage pass. If that's not enough, festival-goers even get a chance to explore a Caribbean dream destination with their favorite artists.

