VIO-LENCE Has Finished Writing Four Songs For Upcoming EP

October 15, 2020 0 Comments

VIO-LENCE Has Finished Writing Four Songs For Upcoming EP

Guitarist Phil Demmel of reunited San Francisco Bay Area thrashers VIO-LENCE spoke to Portugal's Underground's Voice about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's new EP, tentatively due in 2021 via Metal Blade Records.

"We are recording a five-song EP," he said. "And we just finished song number four last night, and I'm pretty excited about it. It's fast. The songs are hard to play. Sean [Killian, vocals] sounds great, man — his vocals sound so great. Perry's [Strickland, drums] playing crazy, like ['Muppets' character] Animal, back there. And the riffs are hard — I'm pushing myself with the riffs. I don't want you to just be able to pick up a guitar and play the riff; I want it to be pretty tough. And it's hard on me — I'm pushing myself. So, four songs are ready. We'll probably start recording in a couple of months, maybe, and get it out next year."

This past August, VIO-LENCE released a new digital single, "California Über Alles", a cover version of the DEAD KENNEDYS classic. The band also filmed a music video for the song with director Scott Kirkeeng.

In January, VIO-LENCE parted ways with guitarist Ray Vegas and replaced him with Bobby Gustafson (ex-OVERKILL). The band's current lineup also includes bassist Christian Olde-Wolbers (ex-FEAR FACTORY).

VIO-LENCE released three studio albums between 1988 and 1993. The group reunited soon after Demmel left MACHINE HEAD in late 2018.

VIO-LENCE performed its first comeback concert in April 2019 at the Oakland Metro in Oakland, California and spent the last year playing select shows in the U.S. and Europe.

Although MACHINE HEAD frontman Robb Flynn was part of VIO-LENCE's classic incarnation and played on the band's debut album, "Eternal Nightmare", he wasn't approached about taking part in any of the comeback shows.

Killian underwent a successful liver transplant surgery in March 2018. The year before, Killian was diagnosed with stage four liver cirrhosis, which was caused in part by a genetic condition called hemochromatosis.

Photo credit: James Willard

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).