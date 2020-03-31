VINNY APPICE Looks Back On His Time with BLACK SABBATH: 'To This Day, It Still Supports My Career'

March 31, 2020 0 Comments

VINNY APPICE Looks Back On His Time with BLACK SABBATH: 'To This Day, It Still Supports My Career'

During an appearance on a recent episode of the "80's Glam Metalcast", drummer Vinny Appice was asked if it feels "surreal" to him to know that he was once a member of such a legendary band as BLACK SABBATH. He responded (hear audio below): "Yeah, it's a great thing. If I reflect back on it, it's, like, wow, that was great. I got to play with the legendary band — not one of the legendary bands, but the legendary band that started all this stuff.

"While it was happening back in the '80s, I always approached everything as I'm a musician in the band and I'm gonna do a job," he continued. "I didn't get caught up in the whole rock-star thing. I got caught up in it more as a musician and trying to make it great and trying to play great and be part of the band. Now, when I reflect back on it, wow, I got to play with these guys and know them — we were quite close — and it's pretty cool. To this day, it still supports my career.

"I'm supposed to go to Europe in April," he added. "I did this before. I get a band in Europe and we do old SABBATH stuff — not old SABBATH stuff, but the stuff I'm on. Play all that, some old SABBATH songs, with a sprinkle of DIO. And I've done three tours already there; it goes over so well. Same in South America. 'Cause they just love SABBATH and they love DIO — they love Ronnie [James Dio]. And I'm able to be part of that music and still go out and play it. Because I'm the only one left, really — playing any of that stuff. SABBATH is not going out, Ozzy [Osbourne] is not going out, and I play on a lot of those albums. I didn't play on the old stuff, but I played it enough to where it's in my blood. So it's a fantastic thing. I really appreciate having that opportunity to play with such a great band, legendary band and people and musicians."

Appice joined BLACK SABBATH in 1980 during the "Heaven And Hell" tour and appeared on the albums "Live Evil" (1982) and "Mob Rules" (1981) . In late 1982 he left BLACK SABBATH with vocalist Ronnie James Dio and formed the band DIO. They recorded "Holy Diver" (1983), "The Last in Line" (1984), "Sacred Heart" (1985), "Intermission" (1986), and "Dream Evil" (1987). In December 1989, Appice left DIO. In 1992, he returned to BLACK SABBATH for the "Dehumanizer" album and tour. He then rejoined DIO and they recorded "Strange Highways" (1994) and "Angry Machines" (1996).

Appice rejoined his BLACK SABBATH bandmates Ronnie James Dio, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi in 2006 as HEAVEN & HELL, touring and releasing one studio album, "The Devil You Know", before Dio's death in 2010.

Currently, Appice is a member of LAST IN LINE, whose latest album, "II", was released in February 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).