VINNY APPICE Looks Back On His Time with BLACK SABBATH: 'To This Day, It Still Supports My Career'

During an appearance on a recent episode of the "80's Glam Metalcast", drummer Vinny Appice was asked if it feels "surreal" to him to know that he was once a member of such a legendary band as BLACK SABBATH. He responded (hear audio below): "Yeah, it's a great thing. If I reflect back on it, it's, like, wow, that was great. I got to play with the legendary band — not one of the legendary bands, but the legendary band that started all this stuff.

"While it was happening back in the '80s, I always approached everything as I'm a musician in the band and I'm gonna do a job," he continued. "I didn't get caught up in the whole rock-star thing. I got caught up in it more as a musician and trying to make it great and trying to play great and be part of the band. Now, when I reflect back on it, wow, I got to play with these guys and know them — we were quite close — and it's pretty cool. To this day, it still supports my career.

"I'm supposed to go to Europe in April," he added. "I did this before. I get a band in Europe and we do old SABBATH stuff — not old SABBATH stuff, but the stuff I'm on. Play all that, some old SABBATH songs, with a sprinkle of DIO. And I've done three tours already there; it goes over so well. Same in South America. 'Cause they just love SABBATH and they love DIO — they love Ronnie [James Dio]. And I'm able to be part of that music and still go out and play it. Because I'm the only one left, really — playing any of that stuff. SABBATH is not going out, Ozzy [Osbourne] is not going out, and I play on a lot of those albums. I didn't play on the old stuff, but I played it enough to where it's in my blood. So it's a fantastic thing. I really appreciate having that opportunity to play with such a great band, legendary band and people and musicians."

Appice joined BLACK SABBATH in 1980 during the "Heaven And Hell" tour and appeared on the albums "Live Evil" (1982) and "Mob Rules" (1981) . In late 1982 he left BLACK SABBATH with vocalist Ronnie James Dio and formed the band DIO. They recorded "Holy Diver" (1983), "The Last in Line" (1984), "Sacred Heart" (1985), "Intermission" (1986), and "Dream Evil" (1987). In December 1989, Appice left DIO. In 1992, he returned to BLACK SABBATH for the "Dehumanizer" album and tour. He then rejoined DIO and they recorded "Strange Highways" (1994) and "Angry Machines" (1996).

Appice rejoined his BLACK SABBATH bandmates Ronnie James Dio, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi in 2006 as HEAVEN & HELL, touring and releasing one studio album, "The Devil You Know", before Dio's death in 2010.

Currently, Appice is a member of LAST IN LINE, whose latest album, "II", was released in February 2019 via Frontiers Music Srl.

