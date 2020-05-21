VINNY APPICE Is 'Really Excited' About LAST IN LINE's Third Album

LAST IN LINE drummer Vinny Appice spoke to Andy Hall of the Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3 about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's third album. The follow-up to last year's "II" is tentatively due next year via an as-yet-undetermined record label.

"We were working on the third album, and we were doing pretty good up until this [coronavirus pandemic] started and things happened in the world," he said (hear audio below). "So we're just getting back in the swing of things. We've got six songs recorded, almost finished, so we wanna finish up those and then maybe get together soon. And we've got other ideas and things down on tape that we need to listen to and work on. So the LAST IN LINE is gonna be the third album and we're really excited about that. It's gonna be cool."

Some of the early recording sessions for LAST IN LINE's third album took place in January at Steakhouse studio in North Hollywood, California.

Formed in 2012 by Appice, guitarist Vivian Campbell and bassist Jimmy Bain — Ronnie James Dio's co-conspirators and co-writers on the "Holy Diver", "Last In Line" and "Sacred Heart" albums — LAST IN LINE's initial intent was to celebrate Ronnie James Dio's early work by reuniting the members of the original DIO lineup. After playing shows that featured a setlist composed exclusively of material from the first three DIO albums, the band decided to move forward and create new music in a similar vein.

LAST IN LINE's debut album, "Heavy Crown", was released in February 2016, landing at No. 1 on Billboard's Heatseekers chart. Initially, the release had been preceded by tragedy when Bain unexpectedly passed away at the age of 68 on January 23, 2016. LAST IN LINE, honoring what they knew would be Bain's wish to keep the band moving, brought in Phil Soussan and committed to sustained touring in support of the album before beginning work on the follow-up release, the aforementioned "II".

