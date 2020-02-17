VINNY APPICE, GILBY CLARKE, STEVE LUKATHER, MARC BONILLA, Others To Perform At 'Change AB5' Event

Ultimate Jam Night, the long-running community-oriented music show in residency at the Whisky A Go Go, and Independent Music Professionals United present "Change AB5", a night of music and unity to raise awareness surrounding the damaging effects of California's new AB5 law on California's music professionals.

The event will be Tuesday, February 18 at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. Doors open at 8 p.m., and, keeping with Ultimate Jam Night policy, entry is free of charge to anyone over 21 years of age.

Confirmed artists:

* Steve Lukather (TOTO)

* Marc Bonilla

* Vinny Appice (BLACK SABBATH, LAST IN LINE)

* Gilby Clarke (GUNS N' ROSES)

* Teddy "Zig Zag" Andreadis (GUNS N' ROSES, Billy Bob Thornton)

* Brent Woods (SEBASTIAN BACH, TAYLOR HAWKINS & THE COAT TAIL RIDERS)

* Chuck Wright (QUIET RIOT)

* Norwood Fisher (FISHBONE)

* Scott Page

* Roberta Freeman

* Jorgan Carlson (GOV'T MULE)

* Joe Travers (THE ZAPPA BAND, Joe Satriani)

* Will Champlin ("The Voice")

* Katisse Buckingham (THE YELLOWJACKETS)

* Sean McNabb (DOKKEN, LYNCH MOB)

* Walter Ino (EAGLES OF DEATH METAL)

* Matt Starr (Ace Frehley)

* Ira Black (DARK SKY CHOIR)

* Jon Levin (DOKKEN)

* Jennifer Oberle (VERTICAL HORIZON)

* Steve Weingart (Chaka Khan)

* Fred Aching (POWERFLO)

* Phil Soussan (OZZY OSBOURNE, LAST IN LINE)

* Johnny Griparic

* Rev Jones (FUEL)

* Toshi Yanagi

* Singers from Valley Opera and Performing Arts; Los Angeles Opera

* Orchestral strings from Academy Awards and other ceremonies

Speakers include Ari Herstand from Independent Music Professionals United, and others impacted by the current law.

The Assembly bill went into effect January 1, making it harder to label workers as independent contractors. The goal of the bill is to make sure companies aren't using freelancers to save money by skirting labor laws that guarantee protections such as paid sick days, health care benefits, overtime pay and the ability to unionize.

Although it was initially targeted at companies like Uber and Lyft, AB5 has cost freelance writers, musicians and others jobs, cost them needed income, made it harder for them to find work and, in many cases, jeopardized their livelihood.