VINCE NEIL's Appearance At 2022 RED RIVER VALLEY FAIR Canceled

MÖTLEY CRÜE frontman Vince Neil's previously announced July 16 solo concert at the 2022 Red River Valley Fair has been canceled. The show was also scheduled to include GREAT WHITE and VIXEN.

On Tuesday (March 15), organizer issued the following statement: "Due to circumstances beyond anyone's control, the July 16th Vince Neil, GREAT WHITE, and VIXEN performances have been canceled. This is in no way a negative reflection on, nor any fault of the artists, promotor, or venue, but an unfortunate set of circumstances. If you have already purchased tickets, you will receive an email explaining the refund process."

When it was first announced, Neil's appearance at the Red River Valley Fair raised eyebrows with CRÜE fans who were concerned that the band's "The Stadium Tour" would once again be postponed after it was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus crisis. Vince is scheduled to perform with MÖTLEY CRÜE one day before he was set to appear at the Red River Valley Fair, on July 15, in Cincinnati, Ohio at Great American Ball Park and again one day after the West Fargo gig, on July 17, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at American Family Field.

Back in December, Nikki Sixx said that MÖTLEY CRÜE is still on track to finally launch its long-awaited reunion this year. The bassist addressed the status of "The Stadium Tour" while answering a fan question on Twitter. Responding to a fan who wrote, "I'm hopefully going to see The Crue in Houston Tx Aug 2022!", Sixx said, "We 100% plan on touring in 2022. See ya at the show."

Last October, Sixx told Germany's Radio Bob! that he and his CRÜE bandmates will "start rehearsals in May" for "The Stadium Tour" — which also features DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS. "I start training in December," he said. "Now it's down to hard work, getting ready, getting the band into rehearsal.

"We rehearse really hard because we will take a song like 'Dr. Feelgood' and while we're building the show — let's just say the show is… all the lights are moving, they're green and they're slowly moving — we'll build a whole intro in and design the lights and the lasers around that," he explained. "So it's a long process and tedious. So we go to rehearsal and we might need to build in those 32 bars. And then we've gotta work with the lighting and the laser company. And then we've gotta make sure everything is organized so we get our count-ins for where we need to be onstage. So there's so much going on."

When it happens, "The Stadium Tour" will mark the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017, but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts — including JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS — have hit the road together for an extended tour.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's last studio album was 2008's "Saints Of Los Angeles", which was followed by a 2009 "Greatest Hits" compilation.

In 2018, MÖTLEY CRÜE recorded four new songs for "The Dirt" movie, including the single "The Dirt (Est. 1981) (Feat. Machine Gun Kelly)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and the band's own spin on Madonna's "Like A Virgin".

