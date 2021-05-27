VINCE NEIL Sings LED ZEPPELIN's 'Rock And Roll' With SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE In Orlando (Video)

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Vince Neil joined SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE on stage last night (Wednesday, May 26) at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, Florida to perform a cover version of the LED ZEPPELIN classic "Rock And Roll".

Earlier today, Hagar shared a photo of him and Neil at the gig, and he wrote in an accompanying caption: "look who showed up the second night in Orlando to sit in on LED ZEPPELIN's rock 'n' roll. two great shows thank you orlando #vinceneil #florida #livemusic #thecircle #singers".

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE kicked off a five-date tour of Florida on Sunday (May 23) at Key West, Florida's Coffee Butler Amphitheater.

Earlier this month, MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was officially postponed until 2022.

"The Stadium Tour" was originally scheduled to take place last summer but was pushed back to this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The trek will now launch on June 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia and run through September 7, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

When it happens, "The Stadium Tour" will mark the CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell tour. CRÜE toured with POISON back in 2011 and DEF LEPPARD teamed up with POISON for a string of road dates in 2017 — but the upcoming jaunt marks the first time all four acts have hit the road together for an extended tour.

MÖTLEY CRÜE's 2019 biopic "The Dirt" depicts his 1984 drunk-driving accident that killed HANOI ROCKS drummer Nicholas "Razzle" Dingley and seriously injured two others. It also shows Neil's firing from MÖTLEY CRÜE in 1992, only for his bandmates to rally behind him in 1995 when his four-year-old daughter, Skylar, died of cancer. (He rejoined the group in 1997.)

