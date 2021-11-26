VINCE NEIL Celebrates 'DrinksGiving' With Free Las Vegas Concert (Video)

This past Wednesday (November 24), Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas threw an epic drink-fest and block party encompassing the entire destination with its inaugural DrinksGiving celebration and free concert featuring MÖTLEY CRÜE frontman Vince Neil. Tourists, locals, and rock fans alike were invited to celebrate DrinksGiving on Blackout Wednesday in Downtown Las Vegas with drink specials, pub crawls, drinking games and more.

Fan-filmed video footage of Vince's concert can be seen below.

Fremont Street Experience marked Neil's return to the stage after he reportedly broke his ribs while performing with his solo band at the Monsters On The Mountain festival at LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee on October 15. Fan-filmed video of that gig showed the 60-year-old rocker walking to the front of the stage with his guitar strapped around him. He encouraged the crowd to clap along while playing the 1989 MÖTLEY CRÜE hit "Don't Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)" when he suddenly fell and dropped out of the camera's view almost instantly. TMZ later reported that there was a small gap between the speaker and the stage that Neil didn't notice. His roadie and a security guy helped him get to his feet, and Vince "limped away."

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fremont Street Experience, a six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, is an open-air promenade of gaming, dining, entertainment, and shopping. Fremont Street Experience offers free live entertainment on three stages 365 days per year and features Viva Vision, the world’s largest single video screen — 1,500 feet long, 90 feet wide and suspended 90 feet above the urban pedestrian mall.







Thanksgiving is for family; #DrinksGiving is all about friends tying one on for a good, old-fashioned drink fest...

Posted by Fremont Street Experience on Friday, November 19, 2021

