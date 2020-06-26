VIMIC Frontman KALEN CHASE Releases 'Good Things' Solo Single

VIMIC frontman Kalen Chase has released a new solo single, "Good Things", featuring Brian Viglione of THE DRESDEN DOLLS on drums. You can now watch the official lyric video for the track below.

"The inspiration for 'Good Things' was just one of those magic moments where I was in a bad mood, and my wife said something like, 'Y'know, there's good things happening,' and I said 'Well, they're not happening now,' and walked away," Kalen told American Songwriter. "That's where the line of 'good things are happening somewhere, but not happening here today' came from, then I did my usual thing of writing filler."

Chase is a rare breed. Born in Southern California and growing up in Washington state until his dream of becoming a lumberjack were dashed to the ground, this singer, songwriter, guitar-player, and producer has toured the world with several major performing acts.

In 2006, Kalen joined KORN on tour, primarily on backing vocals, and can be heard and seen in the "MTV Unplugged (Live)" release in 2007 where he was featured playing an exotic array of instruments. He remained with KORN — often seen as The White Rabbit — until 2008.

While working with KORN, Kalen fronted the band THE CHANGING, where he collaborated again with Jonathan Davis on single "Jerry Bruckheimer". His career in metal would continue as the lead vocalist for the band SUPERFIX, before joining forces with Joey Jordison (formerly of SLIPKNOT) as the lead vocalist for VIMIC in 2016.

Now, Kalen has embarked on a new path, building upon his singer-songwriter roots, hard rock persona, and production experience to create a sound of his own.

Chase originals "While You Hide, Dear God" and "All In All" can be found on collaboration project "Sad Atoms Presents Hifi Americana", released in March 2020. "When The Sun Comes Up", an impromptu acoustic single also released in March 2020, was written to inspire a little hope in the madness as quarantine began to set in.

