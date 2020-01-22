Video: QUEENSRŸCHE Kicks Off 2020 Tour In Fort Lauderdale

QUEENSRŸCHE kicked off the 2020 leg of its "The Verdict" headline tour last Friday night (January 17) at Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Video footage of the concert can be seen below (courtesy of Sonic Perspectives).

The band's setlist was as follows:

01. Prophecy

02. Operation: Mindcrime

03. Walk In The Shadows

04. Bent

05. Breaking The Silence

06. I Don't Believe In Love

07. Dark Reverie

08. Take Hold Of The Flame

09. Blood Of The Levant

10. Light-Years

11. No Sanctuary

12. Jet City Woman

13. Screaming In Digital

14. Silent Lucidity

15. Queen Of The Reich

Encore:

16. Resistance

17. Empire

18. Eyes Of A Stranger

QUEENSRŸCHE's current tour will end on February 27 with a show in Orlando, Florida. After playing a couple of dates in May, the group will support the SCORPIONS on the German hard rock legends' Las Vegas residency in July.

QUEENSRŸCHE's latest album, "The Verdict", was released in March 2019 via Century Media Records. The disc was produced, mixed, and mastered by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (ROB ZOMBIE, ICED EARTH, HATEBREED) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, Washington; Planet-Z in Wilbraham, Massachusetts; and Watershed Studio in Seattle, Washington.

The current QUEENSRŸCHE lineup features two original members, bassist Eddie Jackson and guitarist Michael Wilton, along with singer Todd La Torre and guitarist Parker Lundgren.

"The Verdict" marks QUEENSRŸCHE's third full-length release with La Torre, following the departure of original singer Geoff Tate in 2012.

For the past three years, drummer Scott Rockenfield has been taking time off from QUEENSRŸCHE's touring activities to spend time with his young son, who was born in early 2017. Filling in for him is former KAMELOT drummer Casey Grillo.

La Torre, who has played drums since the age of 13, laid down the drum tracks on "The Verdict".

