Video Premiere: TRIVIUM's 'What The Dead Men Say'

Florida-based metallers TRIVIUM have released the official music video for "What The Dead Men Say", the title track of their upcoming ninth album. Due on April 24 via Roadrunner Records, the LP will be the follow-up to "The Sin And The Sentence", which came out in October 2017. That effort marked the band's first release with drummer Alex Bent, who joined TRIVIUM in 2016.

The video for "What The Dead Men Say" was fully shot and produced in the U.K. by director Ryan Mackfall during the shutdown. TRIVIUM announced the release of "What The Dead Men Say" and planned to shoot this clip before the COVID-19 situation advanced. The finished product came together quickly over the past two weeks, with the full crew working in masks and gloves, and maintaining as much distance as possible.

About the song itself, bassist Paolo Gregoletto says: "We always take seriously which song becomes the title track because it represents the album's musical themes and ambition. 'What The Dead Men Say' started off as two separate demos but emerged from the writing session as one epic tune. This is a riff beast!"

"What The Dead Men Say" track listing:

01. IX

02. What The Dead Men Say

03. Catastrophist

04. Amongst The Shadows And The Stones

05. Bleed Into Me

06. The Defiant

07. Sickness Unto You

08. Scattering The Ashes

09. Bending The Arc To Fear

10. The Ones We Leave Behind

"'What The Dead Men Say' is everything that is TRIVIUM," explained guitarist/vocalist Matt Heafy. "On this album, one can hear the proper ingredients of past, present, and future TRIVIUM. The TRIVIUM sound is having everything the band does — on one album."

"With the new album, we took what worked on the 'The Sin And The Sentence' and dialed it all up to 11," added Gregoletto.

Guitarist Corey Beaulieu echoed that sentiment, saying: "We wanted to build on the foundation that we established with the last album. The record has all the elements that are TRIVIUM — along with all of us wanting to keep pushing ourselves creatively. This led to a highly-inspired and fast-paced writing and recording process that really captures the energy of the band."

In a 2018 interview with the 90.3 WMSC radio show "The Metal Teddy Bear Experience", Beaulieu said that he and his bandmates "definitely" wanted to work with Josh Wilbur again on their next album. "We had a blast with Josh" during the making of "The Sin And The Sentence", he said. "Once we worked with him and became friends with him, his personality and his vibe and energy is the perfect combo with how we are as a band and how we like to work and how we like the vibe of making a record. He fit right in."

TRIVIUM is scheduled to support MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD on a 55-date North American tour this summer and fall. Additional support on the trek will come from IN FLAMES.

