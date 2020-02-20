Video Premiere: THE AMITY AFFLICTION's 'Forever'

"Forever", the new video from Australian metalcore trailblazers THE AMITY AFFLICTION, can be seen below. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them", which will be released on February 21 via Pure Noise Records.

"'Forever' is a song about the dueling internal narrative while in the depths of a depressive episode," says singer Joel Birch. "On the one hand, love and support, on the other hand, thoughts of suicide, while also grappling with the follow-on effect it would have. I made a promise to myself to make it to my son's eighteenth birthday when he was three, and I intend to keep it. Hopefully by then I will have figured out how to properly cope with what is likely a lifelong battle with Bipolar II."

"Forever" follows the previously released singles "Soak Me In Bleach" and "All My Friends Are Dead". All three tracks represent some of the heaviest, most memorable material and the most relatable lyrics of the band's deeply personal catalog. As always, THE AMITY AFFLICTION hold nothing back, allowing fans to get closer than ever on "Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them".

"This album is a result of our re-found love for heavy music," THE AMITY AFFLICTION said. "We wanted to make a heavier album to back up our most recent releases to let our fans know that we understand what the majority want to hear from us. We have experimented creatively over the years and are now able to apply what we've learned to what we consider the perfect blend of AMITY new and old."

"Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them" track listing:

01. Coffin
02. All My Friends Are Dead
03. Soak Me In Bleach
04. All I Do Is Sink
05. Baltimore Rain
06. Aloneliness
07. Forever
08. Just Like Me
09. Born To Lose
10. Fever Dream
11. Catatonia

THE AMITY AFFLICTION is on the road in Europe as the support act for BEARTOOTH.


