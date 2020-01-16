Video Premiere: SKINLAB's 'The Fury Within The Fire'

"The Fury Within The Fire", the new music video from veteran San Francisco Bay Area metallers SKINLAB, can be seen below. The song is taken from the band's latest album, "Venomous", which was released in October via Art Is War Records, The disc was engineered, produced and mixed by Ulrich Wild, who stated about the effort: "I love working with SKINLAB. This album is heavy and intense. As brutal as it is, it gets very melodic at times, and Steev's [Esquivel, bass/vocals] iconic voice is tying it all together."

Esquivel said: "'Venomous' is the album that best represents SKINLAB in 2019 — heavy, brutal and honest. We feel that we've stood the test of time without losing integrity and chasing trends. We're back stronger than ever."

"Venomous" features 10 tracks recorded over the duration of 2019:

01. The Fury Within The Fire

02. Amerikill

03. Venomous

04. Overcoming

05. Demons

06. For The Fallen

07. Far From Grace

08. Eyes Of Your Enemy

09. End Of Silence

10. The Family

"Venomous" marks SKINLAB's recording debut with new drummer Fabian Vestod, who joined the band in 2018 following the exit of the longtime drummer Paul Hopkins.

Esquivel said: "Fabian, who is no stranger to SKINLAB, has been friends with the band for many years. Fabian came in strong and started recording demos and immediately became the obvious choice that he was our guy."

In 2018, SKINLAB announced the return of guitarist Steve Green, best known to fans as Snake. Snake remains a member of THE DEVIL IN CALIFORNIA, with whom he's been performing since 2015.

Formed in 1994, SKINLAB has released five studio albums: 1997's "Bound, Gagged And Blindfolded", 1999's "Disembody: The New Flesh", 2002's "ReVolting Room", 2009's "The Scars Between Us" and "Venomous".

SKINLAB has had different lineups throughout its history, with Esquivel as the only mainstay.

The band's current lineup is completed by lead guitarist Marcos Medina Rivera.

