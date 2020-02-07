Video Premiere: SEPULTURA's 'Means To An End'

SEPULTURA's music video for the song "Means To An End" can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's latest album, "Quadra", which was released on February 7 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Guitarist Andreas Kisser comments: "Sepulnation around the world, the wait is over! 'Quadra' is out now!! It feels great to be here today with such a strong album in our hands, I cannot wait to see you all on the 'Quadra' world tour. Thank you, all the fans around the world that keeps this band alive and motivated. Let's celebrate 'Quadra' together. Play it loud! I know I will!"

He adds about the new song/video: "'Means To An End' is our third video/single taken from our new album 'Quadra'. Is the second song on the album. It is a very powerful and complex theme that inspired director Otavio Juliano and Luciana Ferraz to make an amazing visual interpretation of the song. It shows the human greed with no limits, the arrogance and the ignorance of ourselves, we think we can do it all without knowledge, without respect. Judas and his treason, defying death in a chess game, saving money for who’s knows what and how much is enough? It was shot in the city of Jundiaí, in an old train station museum and in São Paulo as well, at an old bank safe, it was the biggest in Latin America from the '50s till it got shut down in the late '80s. We had a lot of fun working on it and I'm very happy with the final result. Hope you like it! See you on the 'Quadra' world tour."

"Quadra" is a concept album created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren. It will be followed by a world tour starting in March.

SEPULTURA comprises Kisser, vocalist Derrick Green, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

Kisser previously stated about working with Bogren on "Quadra": "He is so full of passion, it's unbelievable, man. He's really there, he really cares about the projects he's doing. For SEPULTURA, he's like the fifth member of the band. The chemistry was so amazing, 99 percent of what we were trying do to actually worked. That was insane!"

Green added: "The experience was like no other time in the studio. I felt the preparation was key in making the recording process go as smooth as possible. We were relentless each day giving everything that we had until complete exhaustion of the mind, body, and soul. This album is a direct result of the sign of times. The music is an evolution needed to push ourselves to go further than we ever have."

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

"Quadra" is the follow-up to 2017's "Machine Messiah", which was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks. Lyrically, the disc tackled the metaphorical robotization of society and the need to follow and worship someone.

