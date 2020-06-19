Video Premiere: PRIMAL FEAR's 'I Am Alive'

June 19, 2020 0 Comments

German power metallers PRIMAL FEAR will release their 13th studio album, "Metal Commando", on July 24 via Nuclear Blast. The official music video for the disc's second single, "I Am Alive", can be seen below.

Bassist and producer Mat Sinner comments: "'I Am Alive' is the opening track of the new album and a statement in these rough times. Between the speed of the double-bass drumming plus grooves and fat guitar riffs is one of the best PRIMAL FEAR hooks ever. You can look forward to a real banger of a song that is representative of our new album — 'Metal Commando'."

"Metal Commando" was produced by Sinner and mixed by Jacob Hansen. It will be available as a 2CD digipack, 2LP and as an exclusive mailorder box.

"I don't want to throw around superlatives, but each of us went to their utmost limits and we are all very happy with the sound and song material," adds Sinner. "It's pretty safe to say that this is a top album and maybe even our strongest record to date. It's the perfect mix between our origins and our current style, a perfect balance and all bandmembers did an awesome job playing and recording it. For me, 'Metal Commando' is the right album at the right time."

"Metal Commando" track listing:

01. I Am Alive
02. Along Came The Devil
03. Halo
04. Hear Me Calling
05. The Lost & The Forgotten
06. My Name Is Fear
07. I Will Be Gone
08. Raise Your Fists
09. Howl Of The Banshee
10. Afterlife
11. Infinity

Bonus CD (limited edition 2-CD digipak)

12. Rising Fear
13. Leave Me Alone
14. Second To None
15. Crucify Me

PRIMAL FEAR is:

Ralf Scheepers - vocals
Mat Sinner - bass, vocals
Alex Beyrodt - guitars
Tom Naumann - guitars
Magnus Karlsson - guitars
Michael Ehré - drums



