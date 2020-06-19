Video Premiere: PRIMAL FEAR's 'I Am Alive'

German power metallers PRIMAL FEAR will release their 13th studio album, "Metal Commando", on July 24 via Nuclear Blast. The official music video for the disc's second single, "I Am Alive", can be seen below.

Bassist and producer Mat Sinner comments: "'I Am Alive' is the opening track of the new album and a statement in these rough times. Between the speed of the double-bass drumming plus grooves and fat guitar riffs is one of the best PRIMAL FEAR hooks ever. You can look forward to a real banger of a song that is representative of our new album — 'Metal Commando'."

"Metal Commando" was produced by Sinner and mixed by Jacob Hansen. It will be available as a 2CD digipack, 2LP and as an exclusive mailorder box.

"I don't want to throw around superlatives, but each of us went to their utmost limits and we are all very happy with the sound and song material," adds Sinner. "It's pretty safe to say that this is a top album and maybe even our strongest record to date. It's the perfect mix between our origins and our current style, a perfect balance and all bandmembers did an awesome job playing and recording it. For me, 'Metal Commando' is the right album at the right time."

"Metal Commando" track listing:

01. I Am Alive

02. Along Came The Devil

03. Halo

04. Hear Me Calling

05. The Lost & The Forgotten

06. My Name Is Fear

07. I Will Be Gone

08. Raise Your Fists

09. Howl Of The Banshee

10. Afterlife

11. Infinity

Bonus CD (limited edition 2-CD digipak)

12. Rising Fear

13. Leave Me Alone

14. Second To None

15. Crucify Me

PRIMAL FEAR is:

Ralf Scheepers - vocals

Mat Sinner - bass, vocals

Alex Beyrodt - guitars

Tom Naumann - guitars

Magnus Karlsson - guitars

Michael Ehré - drums

