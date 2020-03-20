Video Premiere: PARADISE LOST's 'Fall From Grace'

March 20, 2020 0 Comments

The official music video for "Fall From Grace", the new single from British gothic metal pioneers PARADISE LOST, can be seen below. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album, "Obsidian", which will be released on May 15 via Nuclear Blast. The group's sixteenth studio LP, which was recorded with producer Jaime Gomez Arellano, eschews its immediate predecessors' gruesome, myopic approach in favor of a richer and more dynamic deluge of black shades. From the deceptive elegance and dual atmospheres of opener "Darker Thoughts" through to the crushing, baroque doom of war-torn closer "Ravenghast", "Obsidian" reveals a band in masterful control of a broad array of vital ideas. Most noticeably, the record boasts several songs that draw heavily from the much-loved, Kohl-encrusted days of '80s gothic rock: in particular, newly minted PARADISE LOST anthem "Ghosts" is a guaranteed dancefloor filler at any discerning goth nightclub.

Singer Nick Holmes comments: "This is a song about struggling through difficult times, and a point-blank refusal to accept that the end is within range."

Guitarist Greg Mackintosh adds: "The first song written for 'Obsidian' so probably one of the closest in style to the previous album, [2017's] 'Medusa'. It has quite a few different elements to it but is essentially a classic PL song. Doom laden, but hopefully heartfelt and subtle in places."

Last December, Mackintosh told That Drummer Guy about PARADISE LOST's next studio album: "There's a couple of songs in the new stuff that kind of pick up where 'Medusa' left off, but, for the most part, it's a lot more varied. It's hard to pigeonhole, but a couple of songs, I would say, are almost '80s goth music. There's a lot of stuff in between and a lot of quite eclectic stuff on there. It's going to be quite a varied album, I think."

"Obsidian" track listing

01. Darker Thoughts
02. Fall From Grace
03. Ghosts
04. The Devil Embraced
05. Forsaken
06. Serenity
07. Ending Days
08. Hope Dies Young
09. Ravenghast


