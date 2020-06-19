Video Premiere: LAMB OF GOD's 'Gears'

"Gears", the new music video from Richmond, Virginia-based metallers LAMB OF GOD, can be seen below. The song is taken from the band's self-titled album, which is being released today (Friday, June 19) via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. The follow-up to 2015's "VII: Sturm Und Drang" marks LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with Art Cruz, who joined the band last year as the replacement for the group's founding drummer, Chris Adler.

Guitarist Mark Morton states: "The day has finally arrived! We are absolutely thrilled to be releasing our new, self-titled album today. We're all so proud of this collection of songs and feel like they rival some of our best work. As a band, we have a reawakened energy and a renewed creative spark that is evident in these songs and pulses through the entire album. Everyone involved in this project is beyond anxious for the world to hear it. We hope you enjoy it and we thank you for your support."

Morton will host a LAMB OF GOD Twitter listening party tonight with Newbury Comics at 7:00 p.m. EST. Follow along on Twitter using the hashtag #LambOfGodXNewbury.

"Lamb Of God" was recorded with longtime producer Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH, GOJIRA, TRIVIUM) and includes special guest appearances by Jamey Jasta (HATEBREED) and Chuck Billy (TESTAMENT).

As previously reported, the first leg of LAMB OF GOD's North American tour with MEGADETH, TRIVIUM and IN FLAMES is being rescheduled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe. The 55-date trek was slated to be split into two legs. The first leg of the tour was supposed to kick off June 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia, and wrap August 1 at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, California. The second run was due to launch October 2 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, Florida, and conclude on November 13 at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

