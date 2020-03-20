Video Premiere: FIREWIND's 'Rising Fire'

FIREWIND, the band featuring former OZZY OSBOURNE guitarist Gus G., has released the official music video for the song "Rising Fire". The track is taken from the band's ninth, self-titled studio album, which will be made available on May 15.

Says the band: "Hey everyone! We're finally back with some new music for you! 'Rising Fire' is the first single off our upcoming self-titled ninth studio album. It features our new singer Herbie Langhans, who sounds amazing! This song is about overcoming difficulties and situations that one might be stuck in. We've all been there at some point in our lives. We hope 'Rising Fire' can be a soundtrack to a positive mindset. So play it loud!"

With his charismatic voice, Langhans (AVANTASIA, RADIANT, SEVENTH AVENUE) refines each and every last one of the ten new songs and infuses them with an expressive force that is remarkable.

Gus and Langhans got to know each other back in the autumn of 2019, when the FIREWIND leader was looking for a suitable replacement for Henning Basse after the tour with QUEENSRŸCHE. Just a few weeks later, the recordings for "Firewind" were a done deal, ready for Swedish sound engineer Tobias Lindell (EUROPE, AVATAR, H.E.A.T.) to mix them in Lindell Audio Studios.

The result is impressive indeed. "Firewind" boasts 11 prime examples of melodic metal songs. The skill, craftsmanship and power bleeds through every note, a passion you can almost taste, with hymnal melodies as a particularly outstanding feature.

Track listing:

01. Welcome To The Empire

02. Devour

03. Rising Fire

04. Break Away

05. Orbitual Sunrise

06. Longing To Know You

07. Perfect Stranger

08. Overdrive

09. All My Life

10. Space Cowboy

11. Kill The Pain

