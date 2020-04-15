Video Premiere: BREAKING BENJAMIN's 'Dear Agony' Featuring LACEY STURM

BREAKING BENJAMIN has released the official music video for its song "Dear Agony", featuring a guest appearance by Lacey Sturm (ex-FLYLEAF). The track is taken from BREAKING BENJAMIN's latest album, "Aurora", a collection of reimagined versions of the band's biggest and most popular songs and one new song, "Far Away". "Aurora" also includes special guests Scooter Ward (COLD), Michael Barnes (RED) and Spencer Chamberlain (UNDEROATH), to name a few.

Last summer, BREAKING BENJAMIN's founder/frontman Ben Burnley told "Cutter's RockCast" that he had been friends with Sturm for more than 10 years. "And one of the first tours, I think, they [FLYLEAF] ever did — not the first, but one of the first tours they did ever — was with us," he said. "And it was a lot of fun. It was a lot different back in those days. Enough success to have fun, but not overboard, and it was all new and everything. And she was always really cool; the whole band was always really, really cool.

"When I first heard them, FLYLEAF, I was really blown away by her inflection and her style," he continued. "If you think I'm unique [as a singer], she is one hundred percent unique — but in a good way. Sometimes singers that are unique, for me… I don't wanna put anybody down, but sometimes people are different just to be different — it's not really good; it's just different. But she's different and… [she's doing] her own thing.

"She's a really positive person and she does put off a positive vibe, which is really refreshing, especially for me — [since] I can be a negative person," he added. "She's just a really nice, sweet, genuine person. Singing-wise, I really respect her."

"Aurora" track listing:

01. So Cold ("Aurora" version)

02. Failure (featuring Michael Barnes) ("Aurora" version)

03. Far Away (featuring Scooter Ward)

04. Angels Fall ("Aurora" version)

05. Red Cold River (featuring Spencer Chamberlain) ("Aurora" version)

06. Tourniquet ("Aurora" version)

07. Dance With The Devil (featuring Adam Gontier) ("Aurora" version)

08. Never Again ("Aurora" version)

09. Torn In Two ("Aurora" version)

10. Dear Agony (featuring Lacey Sturm) ("Aurora" version)

