Video Premiere: AMARANTHE's 'Viral'

"Viral", the new Marcus Overbeck-directed video from the Swedish modern metal force AMARANTHE, can be seen below. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album "Manifest", which will be released on October 2 via Nuclear Blast.

"Manifest" will be available as CD, media book with four bonus tracks, media book bundle with patch (limited to 250 units, mailorder exclusive), gold vinyl (limited to 300 units, mailorder + wholesale exclusive), Blue/black marbled vinyl (limited to 300 units, EMP exclusive), cyan vinyl (NB USA exclusive) as well as six individual band member vinyl (limited to 150 units each, bandshop exclusive).

AMARANTHE comments: "'Manifest' is the latest step in the evolution of AMARANTHE, and across the board it is the boldest statement: We are here to stay, we are utterly passionate about what we do and we will take no prisoners in our strive for musical excellence! An all-out metal rollercoaster, 'Manifest' does not hold back in any regard — from the first second to the last, it is brimful with some of the heaviest AMARANTHE riffs to date, soaring and emotional vocals and unrelenting metallic fury. We hope you will enjoy this album as much as we enjoyed making it!"

The band adds: "Finally we can unleash 'Viral' upon an unsuspecting world! It is one of the grooviest and downright heaviest songs in AMARANTHE's history — it is the very epitome of what we have always stood for: massive choruses, a thundering rhythm section and a constant will to push our sound forward into the future. 'Viral' was prophetically titled before the onset of the current worldwide situation, and so we felt compelled to tie it in lyrically with this. Welcome to a new era of AMARANTHE history — welcome to 'Viral'!"

"Manifest" track listing:

01. Fearless

02. Make It Better

03. Scream My Name

04. Viral

05. Adrenaline

06. Strong (feat. Noora Louhimo)

07. The Game

08. Crystalline

09. Archangel

10. BOOM!1

11. Wake Up And Die

12. Do Or Die

Bonus Tracks:

13. 82nd All The Way (SABATON cover)

14. Do Or Die (feat. Angela Gossow)

15. Adrenalina (Acoustic)

16. Crystalline (Orchestral)

AMARANTHE has spent the last decade establishing itself as a formidable, positive and fervently melodic force for metallic good. From their explosive self-titled debut in 2011 to the more sophisticated, streamlined likes of 2014's "Massive Addictive" and its immaculate follow-up "Maximalism" (2016), AMARANTHE has masterfully blurred the lines between melodic metal, crushing brutality, cinematic sweep and futuristic sparkle. Led by the endlessly ingenious songwriting of guitarist Olof Mörck and powerhouse vocalist Elize Ryd, their rise to prominence has been a joy to behold.

Widely acclaimed as a dazzling live act, the Swedes reached a new peak of creativity on 2018's hugely successful "Helix": an album that pushed the band's vision to new heights, breadths and depths, while showcasing the brilliance of Elize and her co-vocalists, Henrik Englund Wilhelmsson and recent recruit Nils Molin.

Not just a glorious return but a wholesale upgrade for their exuberant sound, "Manifest" is simply the most daring, dynamic and unforgettable album that AMARANTHE have released to date. The perfect antidote to the nagging anxieties plaguing us all in these troubled times, it's a technicolor celebration of metal's ageless power, blazing with all of life's colors and chaos, but delivered with utmost artistry and skill.

