Video: OZZY OSBOURNE Out And About With SHARON On New Year's Day

TMZ has posted a new video of Ozzy Osbourne and his wife/manager Sharon Osbourne out on New Year's Day, filling up their Rolls-Royce at a gas station in Los Angeles. The clip, which can be seen below, was shot the same day that Radar Online published a report claiming that the Prince Of Darkness was "in such dire straits" that he "didn't even realize" Sharon "missed the holidays with him for the first time in 40 years."

In the video, Ozzy can be seen moving around in the car while rocking his trademark shades and a cane, as Sharon happily chats away with the TMZ Celebrity Tour guide.

Earlier today, Ozzy's daughter Kelly dismissed reports that her father is on his "deathbed" as "utter bullshit." She wrote on social media: "It's no secret that my dad has had a rough year when it comes to his health but come the F*CK on this is utter bullshit."

Last week, Ozzy's son Jack Osbourne posted a picture of his family spending Christmas eve with the rocker and Ozzy appeared to be in great spirits.

In early 2019, Ozzy fell at his Los Angeles home, aggravating years-old injuries from his 2003 ATV accident that required new surgery. As a result, Ozzy scrapped all his 2019 tour dates, both in North America and Europe, as he recovered.

In an interview with the U.K.'s Daily Mail, Osbourne spoke out about the accident and revealed that he initially believed there was very little chance he would bounce back.

"I went to the bathroom in the night, lost my balance and landed flat on my face," he recalled. "I saw this big white flash when I hit the floor and I thought, 'You've finally done it now.' I knew it was bad, I thought I was paralyzed, so very calmly I [told my wife], 'Sharon, I can't move. I think I've done my neck. Phone an ambulance.'"

According to Ozzy, the pain was "constant" following the fall. "The first six months, I was in agony," he said. "I'd say, 'Sharon, you're not telling me the truth. I'm dying, aren't I?' I thought I'd got some terminal illness because the improvement was so slow. I'm getting better, but after the surgery, the nurses asked me on a scale of one to ten how much pain I was in, and I said, '55!' Six months of waking up in the morning and being unable to move is a miserable existence."

Ozzy's new album, "Ordinary Man", will be released later this year via Epic Records.

