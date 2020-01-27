Video: Original BANG TANGO Lineup Performs At Whisky A Go Go

January 27, 2020 0 Comments

Fan-filmed video footage of BANG TANGO's January 25 concert at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California can be seen below (courtesy of YouTube user "concertsrock").

The original lineup of BANG TANGO announced its reunion last November.

All five of the group's original members — guitarist Mark Knight, singer Joe Lesté, guitarist Kyle Stevens, bassist Kyle Kyle and drummer Tigg Ketler — agreed to regroup for live appearances this year.

BANG TANGO was founded by Knight and Kyle in 1988. After recruiting Stevens, Lesté joined, along with Ketler, to complete the classic line up of BANG TANGO.

Lesté stated about BANG TANGO's comeback: "As with any band in any genre, over the years there have been multiple lineup changes and the obvious ups and downs, both personally and professionally with this band. The five of us had, and still have, a bond musically and personally that simply doesn't come along every day. Within one hour of us getting in the rehearsal room, it was obvious that we needed to do this, and do it for the RIGHT reasons. We are all only here once."

Although BANG TANGO was often lumped in with the whole '80s glam metal movement (perhaps due to their pretty-boy looks and the fact that they hailed from Los Angeles), the hard-rockin' quintet was one a few L.A. glam groups to incorporate funk into its sound — around the same time as the RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS and FAITH NO MORE made it acceptable to do so. The band piqued the interest of Mechanic/MCA shortly after the quintet issued its first in-concert recordings, 1987's "Live Injection". Following the release of their major-label debut, "Psycho Cafe", in 1989, MTV's "Headbangers Ball" gave significant air time to the single "Someone Like You", and eventually it became a mainstay on the dial MTV charts. The group continued to issue albums throughout the early 1990s, including "Dancin' On Coals", "Ain't No Jive...Live!" and the critically acclaimed "Love After Death".

BANG TANGO released three studio albums in the past decade and a half: "Ready To Go" (2004), "From The Hip" (2006), and the latest CD, "Pistol Whipped In The Bible Belt" (2011).

