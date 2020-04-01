Video: JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS Perform 'Light Of Day' While In Quarantine

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS overcame social distancing to record a new version of their song "Light Of Day" with each member separated in their own homes. The clip, which originally aired earlier this week on MSNBC's "Morning Joe", can be seen below.

At the moment, JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS' "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and POISON is still scheduled to kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida, although it is likely that at least some of the shows will be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Jett took to social media to stress the importance of international solidarity as we address the effects of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. She wrote: "Let's all take the advice so we can protect each other &get back to doing what we [love] — playing rocknroll for you. Even if it hasn't hit your community yet, this is real &we all must take it seriously. Can't wait to see you all once we #BeatTheVirus"

Millions of Americans are facing stay-at-home orders as the coronavirus continues to tear its way through the U.S.

More than 932,000 coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide and more than 46,000 deaths so far, putting public health systems and emergency services under immense pressure.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, state and local officials are asking of them in order to curtail the spread and dampen the impact of the virus on the population.

