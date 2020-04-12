Video: Ex-KAMELOT Singer ROY KHAN Covers SECRET GARDEN's 'You Raise Me Up'

Video of former KAMELOT and current CONCEPTION singer Roy Khan performing a cover version of "You Raise Me Up", a song originally composed by the Norwegian-Irish duo SECRET GARDEN, can be seen below.

After his departure from KAMELOT eight years ago, Khan (full name: Roy Sætre Khantatat), who is a devout Christian, joined a church in the coastal town of Moss, Norway. As an employee of Moss Frikirke, Khan worked with the youth, mainly with the choir and the skaters of the village. Roy stopped working at the church in September 2016.

KAMELOT officially announced Tommy Karevik as its new lead singer in June 2012. The Florida-based band has recorded three albums so far with the Swedish vocalist: 2012's "Silverthorn", 2015's "Haven" and 2018's "The Shadow Theory".

CONCEPTION's new album, "State Of Deception", was released on April 3. The band's first full-length offering in over two decades follows on from 2018's successful EP "My Dark Symphony", and was once again made available via CONCEPTION's own Conception Sound Factory label.

CONCEPTION played its first live shows in well over a decade in April 2019 in the band's hometown of Gjøvik.

