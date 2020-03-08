Video: DRAGONFORCE Plays In Los Angeles With Drummer AQUILES PRIESTER

March 8, 2020 0 Comments

Video: DRAGONFORCE Plays In Los Angeles With Drummer AQUILES PRIESTER

DRAGONFORCE played its second show with drummer Aquiles Priester (ANGRA, TONY MACALPINE, W.A.S.P.) this past Friday night (March 6) at The Regent Theater in Los Angeles, California. Fan-filmed video footage of the concert, which featured a guest appearance by Tosin Abasi (ANIMALS AS LEADERS) and Tim Henson (POLYPHIA) for the banjo-inflected tribute to the video game Farming Simulator, can be seen below.

Priester is filling in for regular DRAGONFORCE drummer Gee Anzalone. who is forced to miss the band's current U.S. tour due to health issues.

Anzalone's absence from the trek was announced on March 2 via DRAGONFORCE's social media. The band wrote: "DRAGONFORCE are sad to announce that drummer Gee Anzalone will not be performing on the upcoming US tour. Gee has been hospitalised for Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. Virtuoso drummer Aquiles Priester will perform on the upcoming DRAGONFORCE US Tour while Gee recovers."

Guitarist Herman Li added in a statement: "We will miss our brother Gee on the upcoming U.S. tour, but health is most important. We wish Gee a speedy recovery and we know he will be back on tour with us soon. We want to thank our friend Aquiles for stepping up and helping us out on short notice."

DRAGONFORCE's U.S. tour will end on March 21 in Brooklyn, New York. Support on the trek is coming from UNLEASH THE ARCHERS and VISIONS OF ATLANTIS.

DRAGONFORCE's recent European tour marked the band's first with new bassist and backing vocalist Alicia Vigil (VIGIL OF WAR), who joined DRAGONFORCE in January. Last August, DRAGONFORCE parted ways with longtime bassist Frédéric Leclercq. Playing bass for the group at some its shows late last year was Damien Rainaud, who produced DRAGONFORCE's eighth full-length album, "Extreme Power Metal".

"Extreme Power Metal" came out in September.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).