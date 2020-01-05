Video: Classic French Heavy Metal Band SORTILÈGE Performs At Greece's INTO BATTLE FEST VOL. III

Classic French heavy metal band SORTILÈGE performed at the Into Battle Fest Vol. III on December 14, 2019 at the Kyttaro club in Athens, Greece. Fan-filmed video footage of the concert can be seen below.
SORTILÈGE will play exclusive original lineup reunion shows — including guitarist and main composer Stéphane Dumont — on this year's 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, which will sail January 7 to January 11.
SORTILÈGE's lineup for 70000 Tons Of Metal will be as follows:
Formed in 1981, SORTILÈGE released a self-titled EP in 1983 and followed it up with an amazing debut album, "Métamorphose", one year later. The two releases quickly gained cult status, and are now known as some of the most important — if not the most important — heavy metal releases from France.
Although SORTILÈGE's original albums all featured French lyrics (as did practically all French metal albums back in the '80s), English-language versions of the band's two albums ("Métamorphose" and 1986's "Larmes De Héros") were also made available.
SORTILÈGE one of DEATH leader Chuck Schuldiner's favorite bands, and he proudly wore his SORTILÈGE t-shirt at various concerts prior to his untimely passing in 2001.
