VENOM INC. Begins Recording New Album

March 13, 2020 0 Comments

VENOM INC. Begins Recording New Album

VENOM INC., the band featuring original VENOM guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn (guitar) and ex-VENOM bassist/vocalist Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan, has entered the studio to record its new album. The follow-up to 2017's "Avé" will once again be released on Nuclear Blast Records. The recording is being done between England, Portugal and America and it will have Dunn at the helm as producer once again.

The new album marks the second recording under the name VENOM INC., while Dunn and Dolan have a long history as recording artists together in VENOM, M:PIRE OF EVIL and Mantas solo projects. It also marks the VENOM INC. recording debut of drummer Jeramie Kling (also of MASSACRE), who joined the band in 2018.

Dolan states: "I am a firm believer that you try to better yourself in life, not by comparison to anyone else but to yourself. Making a new album, proudly under a label like Nuclear Blast, gives me that opportunity again. If 'Avé' was a great album, then this new one needs to be even greater… if the performances on 'Avé' were the best we could be then, it will follow that we will outdo ourselves and be better than we were… We don't care how good or bad anyone else is… we are here to challenge ourselves. With the three of us in total synchronization and firing every cylinder we each have, expect something, intense, powerful, dark, spitting, visceral, foreboding, and no holds barred… heavy as a fucking world made from lead! Feel the fire, hear us roar… for we are VENOM INC.!"

Dunn adds: "I have always maintained that I am a man of few words, I let the music do the talking and this motherfucker is speaking volumes and has not stopped to draw breath. Furious, aggressive, relentless, vicious, culled from experience and hatred and with the personnel to deliver it, this makes no excuses for what it is… heavy fucking metal!"

Kling says: "For the new VENOM INC. album, I have tried a new technique. I have started by completely dismantling my drums and replacing the usual drum kit with rockets bought in hell... and the rest of the kit, you ask?!? Well, that's been replaced by flame throwers, gun powder and a tank gun!!! And I'm driving it all like a fucking warmachine straight at you! Nothing is safe and nothing will survive!!"

Back in 2018, VENOM INC. recruited Kling to fill in for drummer Anthony "Abaddon" Bray on a European tour while Abaddon stayed home to spend time with his newborn daughter. VENOM INC. has since completed several tours with Kling without making any official announcements about Bray's possible return to the group.

Dunn, Bray and Dolan released three albums as VENOM between 1989 and 1992 — "Prime Evil" (1989), "Temples Of Ice" (1991) and "The Waste Lands" (1992).

VENOM INC. is not to be confused with the Conrad "Cronos" Lant-fronted version of VENOM, which is continuing to tour and make albums under the VENOM moniker. Joining Cronos in that group are Rage (a.k.a. Stuart Dixon) on guitar and Danté (a.k.a. Danny Needham) on drums.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).