October 5, 2021 0 Comments

VENDED Feat. COREY TAYLOR's And SHAWN CRAHAN's Sons: November 2021 U.S. Tour Dates Announced

VENDED, the band fronted by Griffin Taylor, the son of SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer Corey Taylor, will embark on a two-week U.S. tour next month. The trek will kick off on November 9 in Nashville, Tennesee and conclude on November 23 in Buffalo, New York.

Tour dates:

Nov. 09 - Nashville, TN - The End
Nov. 10 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
Nov. 11 - Cleveland, OH - Mahall’s
Nov. 12 - Fort Wayne, IN - Stan’s Room
Nov. 13 - Pontiac, MI - The Pike Room
Nov. 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse Stage & Grill
Nov. 16 - Reading, PA - Reverb
Nov. 17 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
Nov. 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
Nov. 19 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground
Nov. 20 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
Nov. 21 - Boston, MA - Sonia
Nov. 23 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

VENDED last performed at Knotfest Iowa on September 25 at the National Balloon Classic Field in Indianola, Iowa. Fan-filmed video footage of the concert can be seen below.

A week earlier, VENDED released its debut single, "Asylum". The track is powered by the pummelling rhythm section of Simon Crahan (son of SLIPKNOT percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan) and Jeremiah Pugh (bass), the ferocious guitar work of Cole Espeland (lead guitar) and Connor Grodzicki (rhythm guitar).

VENDED will also open the bill at Knotfest Los Angeles in early November.

VENDED's fresh and unique sound heralds in a new era and the arrival of the next generation of brutality to hail from Des Moines, Iowa. Formed in February of 2018, VENDED exhibits a furiously heavy sound built upon the foundations laid by the speed, power and precision of the rhythm section, layered with ferocious guitars, soul crushing solos and gutteral-yet-melodic vocals that portray the hardships and the harsh realities of life.

VENDED had its first mainstream exposure in 2020 when they performed as part of Knotfest.com's virtual "Pulse Of The Maggots" festival. Their live performance, filmed at The Electric Theatre, has clocked up over 100,000 views on YouTube and garnered the band a swathe of new fans from around the world, eager to hear more from the five-piece.

VENDED played its first headlining show in March 2020 at the iconic local club Vaudeville Mews in Des Moines, Iowa.

Griffin, who looks a lot like his father, previously showcased his skills when he joined Corey onstage during STONE SOUR shows in 2017 and 2018. According to The Pulse Of Radio, he's also played cover tunes with Simon Crahan, while Clown's daughter Alexandria Crahan-Conway has snapped some of VENDED's previous press pics.




