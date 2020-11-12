VAN HALEN-Themed Car On Display At The Motorsports Hall Of Fame Of America

According to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, a Porsche car dressed in Eddie Van Halen's famed red-, white- and black-striped design is on display at the The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, located at the Daytona International Speedway Ticket and Tours Building. It's one of two new exhibits on loan from Kevin Jeannette's car collection.
The car, which was put together by Jeannette's shop, raced at Watkins Glen International and ran one, late-season sports car event at Daytona in 2001.
There is a lot of interest in the Van Halen car since the guitar great passed away October 6 at the age of 65.
Eddie's color scheme — red with zigzagging white and black stripes — was copyrighted by him in 2001.
Eddie died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.
The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.
VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.
Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.
PHOTOS: Van Halen, Doc Hudson cars go on display at Daytona International Speedway. https://t.co/aUBhVJVJHB
— DBNJ Sports (@DBNJSports) November 9, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).