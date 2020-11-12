VAN HALEN-Themed Car On Display At The Motorsports Hall Of Fame Of America

According to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, a Porsche car dressed in Eddie Van Halen's famed red-, white- and black-striped design is on display at the The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, located at the Daytona International Speedway Ticket and Tours Building. It's one of two new exhibits on loan from Kevin Jeannette's car collection.

The car, which was put together by Jeannette's shop, raced at Watkins Glen International and ran one, late-season sports car event at Daytona in 2001.

There is a lot of interest in the Van Halen car since the guitar great passed away October 6 at the age of 65.

Eddie's color scheme — red with zigzagging white and black stripes — was copyrighted by him in 2001.

Eddie died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, Wolfgang, and Alex, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

