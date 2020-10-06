VAN HALEN: Officially Licensed Face Masks Now Available

VAN HALEN has released officially licensed face masks. They are available in four different designs, including a neck gaiter, which can also be worn as a neck warmer, headband, bandana or wristband.

An awesome spin on the classic face mask, these feature elastic ear loops with an adjustable toggle for a secure, comfy fit. Plus, an integrated nose wire minimizes gaps and eliminates slipping.

Available individually or in a set of three. Or set of four with the gaiter.

VAN HALEN has been inactive since it completed its U.S. tour in October 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Early last year, rumors were rampant that the classic-era lineup of VAN HALEN would reunite for the first time since 1984. It's unclear why the tour didn't happen, though there has been online chatter that a health setback involving guitarist Eddie Van Halen might have been responsible.

Last November, TMZ reported that Eddie spent several days in a hospital due to complications from his cancer treatment. Sources close to the legendary guitarist told the site he was admitted to the hospital with intestinal issues and abdominal pain, both the result of a bad reaction to the drugs Eddie was reportedly taking to battle throat cancer.