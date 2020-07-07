VAN HALEN Bassist WOLFGANG VAN HALEN Is Still Working On Getting His Debut Solo Album Released

VAN HALEN bassist Wolfgang Van Halen says that he is still "working" on getting his debut solo album released.

Earlier today, a fan asked Wolfgang on Twitter when he expects his solo LP to finally see the light of day. The 29-year-old rocker responded: "I'm working on it! The state of the world has really thrown a wrench into how I saw this releasing (given that no touring is able to happen until this all blows over) but I have a few ideas that I'm really excited about, so stay tuned!!"

This past February, it was announced that Wolfgang had signed a deal with Explorer1 Music Group for the release of his solo album. The disc is being recorded with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette at VAN HALEN's 5150 Studios in California. The announcement called the set "a collection of diverse material...original songs ranging from haunting ballads to stomping rock classics, on which [Van Halen] recorded all the instruments and vocals himself."

Wolfgang has been posting photos and videos from the studio at his Instagram account since early 2015.

He told The Pulse Of Radio a while back that his ability to play different instruments gave him the freedom to do what he wanted on a solo project. "I mean, I feel like it's just kind of open-ended," he said. "I feel like since I can play drums, bass, guitar and kind of sing, I guess, I can kind of just decide whatever I want to do. I mean, I've always loved the whole Dave Grohl story of how he started FOO FIGHTERS — just did a whole demo album by himself."

His father described the project in 2015 as sounding like "AC/DC meets VAN HALEN meets aggressive pop," adding, "It's a little of everything and sounds like a freight train coming at you. I've never heard anything quite like it. It's so powerful that I'm jealous."

Wolfgang first performed live with VAN HALEN on the band's 2007-2008 world tour, which also marked the return of original singer David Lee Roth. He made his recording debut on the band's 2012 album "A Different Kind Of Truth".

Wolfgang has also toured as a member of ALTER BRIDGE guitarist Mark Tremonti's solo band and played bass on TREMONTI's second album.

