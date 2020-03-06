VADER To Release 'Solitude In Madness' Album In May

March 6, 2020

Polish death metal metallers VADER will release their 16th studio album, "Solitude In Madness", on May 1 via Nuclear Blast.

VADER leader Piotr "Peter" Wiwczarek comments: "Humanity never learns from its lessons. I feel tensions continuing to rise around the world. People have forgotten about true pain, from a bigger picture standpoint. Generationally, the new generation doesn't respect the old, and I'd challenge they don't even respect themselves. Our everyday lives are on TV, so there's no soul left. Everything's empty. I think technology is also sucking the human out of us. There are more lonely people now than ever before, and yet we're supposed to be connected together by technology. It's madness! That's where the title, 'Solitude In Madness', came from, actually. Of course, I approach these topics in a very VADER way. I love telling stories and expressing myself through those stories."

For "Solitude In Madness", VADER went outside its comfort zone to Grindstone Studios in Suffolk, England, where the band teamed up with one-stop shop Scott Atkins to engineer, produce, mix, and master for four weeks in summer 2019. The album artwork was created by Wes Benscoter (AUTOPSY, CATTLE DECAPITATION).

"Solitude In Madness" track listing:

01. Shock And Awe
02. Into Oblivion
03. Despair
04. Incineration Of The Gods
05. Sanctification Denied
06. And Satan Wept
07. Emptiness
08. Final Declaration
09. Dancing In The Slaughterhouse
10. Stigma Of Divinity
11. Bones

As first impression of the upcoming album, VADER have already released a very first single and lyric video for the track "Shock And Awe".

VADER's European tour will kick off on March 7 in Germany. The trek will hit Germany, U.K., Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Austria and Hungary with support from DEFILED, CHRONOSPHERE and FALLCIE.


