URIAH HEEP's New Album Recording Plans 'In Disarray' Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

URIAH HEEP guitarist Mick Box spoke to Kyle Meredith about the legendary progressive rockers' plan to enter the studio to begin recording their 26th album. "We actually had a studio booked in England — the same studio [where] we recorded [2018's] 'Living The Dream'," he said (hear audio below). "And we had [hired] Jay Ruston, the same producer. We decided to go the same route, because ['Living The Dream'] was [hailed] by the fans and the media alike as one of the best albums of our career, and we thought we would take it a step further. We got it all booked for February, but then we went into lockdown here in England for another month, which has kind of thrown things in disarray. We're not quite sure whether people can come in and whether we can all get together in a room or not — it's all been thrown in disarray. So we had it booked. But nevertheless, we're still writing like mad to get an album written, so that when it all settles down and hopefully COVID disappears, we can get into a studio and do a new album. And all the shows we had in 2020 are now [rescheduled for] 2021, and we hope that they'll all come to fruition and we can get back to some normality."

"Living The Dream" was released in September 2018 via Frontiers Music Srl. The LP was helmed by Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STONE SOUR and STEEL PANTHER, among others.

Box is the original guitarist and sole remaining founding member of URIAH HEEP. He, vocalist Bernie Shaw and keyboardist/vocalist Phil Lanzon have formed the nucleus of the band for more than 34 years and released 17 albums together.

URIAH HEEP debuted in 1970 with the release of one of hard rock's milestones, "Very 'Eavy, Very 'Umble", and has since sold in excess of 40 million albums worldwide. They constantly tour the world, playing up to 125 shows a year to more than 500,000 fans. The band's live set features the classic tracks from the '70s and is a musical journey from the band's beginnings to the present day.

URIAH HEEP is:

Mick Box - Lead Guitar/Vocals

Phil Lanzon - Keyboards/Vocals

Bernie Shaw - Lead Vocals

Dave Rimmer - Bass Guitar/Vocals

Russell Gilbrook - Drums, Percussion

