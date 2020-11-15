URIAH HEEP's MICK BOX On Hypothetical ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME Induction: 'If It Happens, It Happens'

In a new interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, URIAH HEEP guitarist Mick Box was asked why his band has not yet been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. He responded: "Funny enough, we did a European tour with THE ZOMBIES supporting us. And then they got nominated, and they got in the Hall Of Fame. So I don't think there's any particular rules. I think they've got their own agenda, and I think they only choose a small amount of people each year. Our industry is full of people that deserve to be there, and it's nice that people include us in that deserving place. But if it happens, it happens; and if it doesn't, we'll carry on with life. But if we do get in the Hall Of Fame, it will just be a tick in the box that we'll be very proud of getting there. But you can't rely on it; as I say, they've got their own agenda. And if we do get chosen, then we'll be very happy puppies."

URIAH HEEP's 25th studio album, "Living The Dream", was released in September 2018 via Frontiers Music Srl. The disc was helmed by the widely respected Canadian producer Jay Ruston, known for his work with STONE SOUR, ANTHRAX and STEEL PANTHER.

Box is the original guitarist and sole remaining founding member of URIAH HEEP. He, vocalist Bernie Shaw and keyboardist/vocalist Phil Lanzon have formed the nucleus of the band for more than 34 years and released 17 albums together.

URIAH HEEP debuted in 1970 with the release of one of hard rock's milestones, "Very 'Eavy, Very 'Umble", and has since sold in excess of 40 million albums worldwide. They constantly tour the world, playing up to 125 shows a year to more than 500,000 fans. The band's live set features the classic tracks from the '70s and is a musical journey from the band's beginnings to the present day.

Along with LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH and DEEP PURPLE, URIAH HEEP helped invent a decorative and uniquely British form of heavy metal with "Very 'Eavy, Very 'Umble", offered as a self-titled on American shores, but whatever the titling, historically massive in the invention of a music format that would rule the '70s and only intensify in the '80s.