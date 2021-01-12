URIAH HEEP's MICK BOX: 'As Long As I've Got My Health, I'll Continue To Play And Record'

During a recent appearance on the "My Planet Rocks" show on Planet Rock, URIAH HEEP guitarist Mick Box was asked if he plans to keep playing music until he physically can't play anymore. He responded (hear audio below): "I've still got the same passion for what I do — for playing guitar, for writing songs, for being with the band — the same passion I've always had. And I think that's my driving force.

"When you get on a little bit in life [laughs], I think your mantra changes, and my mantra is now 'health is wealth,'" the 73-year-old explained. "And as long as I've got my health, I'll continue to play and record and write songs as long as I can."

URIAH HEEP's latest album, "Living The Dream", was released in September 2018 via Frontiers Music Srl. The disc was helmed by the widely respected Canadian producer Jay Ruston, known for his work with STONE SOUR, ANTHRAX and STEEL PANTHER.

Box is the original guitarist and sole remaining founding member of URIAH HEEP. He, vocalist Bernie Shaw and keyboardist/vocalist Phil Lanzon have formed the nucleus of the band for more than 34 years and released 17 albums together.

URIAH HEEP debuted in 1970 with the release of one of hard rock's milestones, "Very 'Eavy, Very 'Umble", and has since sold in excess of 40 million albums worldwide. They constantly tour the world, playing up to 125 shows a year to more than 500,000 fans. The band's live set features the classic tracks from the '70s and is a musical journey from the band's beginnings to the present day.

URIAH HEEP is:

Mick Box - Lead Guitar/Vocals
Phil Lanzon - Keyboards/Vocals
Bernie Shaw - Lead Vocals
Dave Rimmer - Bass Guitar/Vocals
Russell Gilbrook - Drums, Percussion

