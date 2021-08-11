URIAH HEEP To Release 'Choices' Box Set Next Month

Legendary progressive rock band URIAH HEEP will release a new box set, "Choices", on September 24. A six-CD boxset, "Choices" features a personal selection of URIAH HEEP songs from across the band's 50-year and 24-album career.

Created with the full collaboration of the HEEP themselves and curated by guitarist and founder member Mick Box, the six discs include personal selections from Mick, Bernie Shaw, Phil Lanzon, Paul Newton and the recently deceased and much-missed Ken Hensley and Lee Kerslake.

The collection is of 77 tracks is completed with six art cards which carry personal notations from each band member and their reproduced signature.

Said Box: "Who would have guessed it, 50 years of HEEP and counting! Our music has continued to stand the test of time, and the fans are the reason we are still here doing it. There is no better feeling than knowing our music has endured, and that our live shows continue to rock people in 62 countries worldwide."

"Choices" track listing:

CD1 - Ken Hensley

01. Paradise

02. The Spell

03. Weep In Silence

04. Rain

05. Circle Of Hands

06. July Morning

07. The Park

08. Echoes In The Dark

09. Misty Eyes

10. Fallen Angel

11. The Easy Road

12. Falling In Love

13. Sunrise

14. Sweet Freedom

CD2 - Lee Kerslake

01. July Morning

02. The Magician's Birthday

03. Traveller In Time

04. Sweet Lorraine

05. Circus

06. Rainbow Demon

07. Come Back To Me

08. Shady Lady

09. All My Life

10. The Other Side Of Midnight

11. Who Needs Me

12. That's The Way That It Is

13. Free Me

14. Stealin'

CD3 – Mick Box

01. The Park

02. Tears In My Eyes

03. Sweet Lorraine

04. Circus

05. Free N' Easy

06. Woman Of The Night

07. Hot Persuasion

08. The Other Side Of Midnight

09. Straight Through The Heart

10. Cross That Line

11. Love In Silence

12. What Kind Of God

13. Trail Of Diamonds

14. The Outsider

15. Falling Under Your Spell

CD4 – Paul Newton

01. Lady In Black

02. Tales

03. Easy Livin'

04. Tears In My Eyes

05. If I Had The Time

06. Real Turned On

07. Come Away Melinda

08. What Should Be Done

09. Why (Alternate Version)

10. Sympathy

11. Free N' Easy

12. I'm Alive

13. One Minute

14. Grazed By Heaven

CD5 - Phil Lanzon

01. A Year Or A Day

02. The Magician's Birthday

03. Wonderworld

04. Circus

05. Bad Bad Man

06. Question

07. Between Two Worlds

08. Voice On My TV

09. Universal Wheels

10. Waters Flowin'

CD6 - Bernie Shaw

01. July Morning

02. What Kind Of God

03. Mistress Of All Time

04. Wise Man

05. One Minute

06. Corridors Of Madness

07. Tales

08. Take Away My Soul

09. Heaven's Pain

10. Heartless Land

URIAH HEEP's latest album, "Living The Dream". was released in September 2018 via Frontiers Music Srl. The LP was helmed by famed Canadian producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STONE SOUR and STEEL PANTHER, among others.

Box is the original guitarist and sole remaining founding member of URIAH HEEP. He, vocalist Bernie Shaw and keyboardist/vocalist Phil Lanzon have formed the nucleus of the band for more than 34 years and released 17 albums together.

URIAH HEEP debuted in 1970 with the release of one of hard rock's milestones, "Very 'Eavy, Very 'Umble", and has since sold in excess of 40 million albums worldwide. They constantly tour the world, playing up to 125 shows a year to more than 500,000 fans. The band's live set features the classic tracks from the '70s and is a musical journey from the band's beginnings to the present day.

URIAH HEEP is:

Mick Box - Lead Guitar/Vocals

Phil Lanzon - Keyboards/Vocals

Bernie Shaw - Lead Vocals

Dave Rimmer - Bass Guitar/Vocals

Russell Gilbrook - Drums, Percussion

