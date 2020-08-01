URIAH HEEP To Record New Album In February

URIAH HEEP guitarist Mick Box and bassist Davey Rimmer have confirmed to Sea Of Tranquility that the legendary progressive rockers will enter the studio in early 2021 to begin recording their 26th album.

"With this downtime [due to the coronavirus pandemic], I think it's given us all a chance to think about the next album," Davey said (see video below). "I think 'Living The Dream' was such fun to make, and it went so well, and, as Mick will tell you, was a great experience to make. Now I'm really looking forward to going in and starting the next one, which I think we're gonna start it early next year."

Mick added: "I think we're planning to go in in February. Pre-production in January, recording in February."

Asked if fans can expect a mid-summer 2021 release for URIAH HEEP's next LP, Box said: "I think release is all down to the record company, I've gotta be honest. We never get a shout on that. They always seem to have some reason to release it at this time, that time, whatever time. But the good news is there will be a new album, and it will be released [laughs], which is great."

"Living The Dream" was released in September 2018 via Frontiers Music Srl. The LP was helmed by famed Canadian producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STONE SOUR and STEEL PANTHER, among others.

Box is the original guitarist and sole remaining founding member of URIAH HEEP. He, vocalist Bernie Shaw and keyboardist/vocalist Phil Lanzon have formed the nucleus of the band for more than 34 years and released 17 albums together.

URIAH HEEP debuted in 1970 with the release of one of hard rock's milestones, "Very 'Eavy, Very 'Umble", and has since sold in excess of 40 million albums worldwide. They constantly tour the world, playing up to 125 shows a year to more than 500,000 fans. The band's live set features the classic tracks from the '70s and is a musical journey from the band's beginnings to the present day.

URIAH HEEP is:

Mick Box - Lead Guitar/Vocals

Phil Lanzon - Keyboards/Vocals

Bernie Shaw - Lead Vocals

Dave Rimmer - Bass Guitar/Vocals

Russell Gilbrook - Drums, Percussion

