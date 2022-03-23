URIAH HEEP Had A 'Fantastic' Time Recording Upcoming Album

In a new interview with Shawn Ratches of Laughingmonkeymusic, URIAH HEEP guitarist Mick Box spoke about the progress of the recording sessions for the legendary progressive rockers' 26th album. "[We worked with] the same producer, Jay Ruston, who did our last album, [2018's] 'Living The Dream', that was accepted by our fans and media alike, saying it was one of the best of our career," he said. "So we used Jay again. It was fantastic. He came over to England. We recorded it in the same studio — same thing. Band in the studio playing together. We hardly used a click track — just go for it as a band. We've just okayed the mixes, so we've got that done now. And of course now we've gotta do the cover, all the artwork, which takes a long time anyway. The process is I usually come up with the title — normally — and then once everyone's agreed, then we'll give it to an artist and then we'll start [exchanging] ideas and sending it back and forth. And then we'll do the booklet and everything and give it to the record company. Then, to be honest, it's in their hands. Because it's the music business, and we've done the music, and they'll do the business — they'll decide when best to release it to get the benefits they're looking for, for their investment."

Last month, Box told Danny Stoakes that URIAH HEEP won't play any new songs on tour before the upcoming album is released. "We'd not be allowed to by the record company, as much as we would be tempted," he explained. "In today's market, let's put it this way, if we play a [new] song on stage, before I've got the jeans off and showered and poured a drink, it's recorded and up on YouTube and Facebook and everything else… So it's highly unlikely — for those reasons. I mean, for us, we'd play them all. But sometimes your hands are tied for a reason. And the record company, they come in and allow us to go in and record and do that, so you have to play ball with them."

"Living The Dream" was released in September 2018 via Frontiers Music Srl. The LP was helmed by Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STONE SOUR and STEEL PANTHER, among others.

Box is the original guitarist and sole remaining founding member of URIAH HEEP. He, vocalist Bernie Shaw and keyboardist/vocalist Phil Lanzon have formed the nucleus of the band for more than 35 years and released 17 albums together.

URIAH HEEP debuted in 1970 with the release of one of hard rock's milestones, "Very 'Eavy, Very 'Umble", and has since sold in excess of 40 million albums worldwide. They constantly tour the world, playing up to 125 shows a year to more than 500,000 fans. The band's live set features the classic tracks from the '70s and is a musical journey from the band's beginnings to the present day.

URIAH HEEP is:

Mick Box - Lead Guitar/Vocals

Phil Lanzon - Keyboards/Vocals

Bernie Shaw - Lead Vocals

Dave Rimmer - Bass Guitar/Vocals

Russell Gilbrook - Drums, Percussion

