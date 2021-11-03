URIAH HEEP Completes Recording New Album: 'We're Very Happy With It'

In a new interview with Vikram Chandrasekar of Tales From The Road, URIAH HEEP guitarist Mick Box spoke about the progress of the recording sessions for the legendary progressive rockers' 26th album. "We recently have just been in the studio with Jay Ruston, who did our last album, 'Living The Dream', as a producer, and we just recorded a new album," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "And it's over in L.A. now being mixed. So a new album is on the horizon."

As for a possible release date for the new URIAH HEEP LP, Box said: "We're not sure yet, because it's all down to the record label, of course. It's in L.A. now being mixed, and then we've gotta find a title and get the artwork together; that'll take a few months. And then next year when we do start touring, we'll start touring [to celebrate] the 50th anniversary, which we couldn't do two years ago. It'll be 52 years, [but] we'll still call it the 50th anniversary. And we need to tour that. And then I think the record label, being business people, will decide where to insert that to get the maximum effect out of it. But the good thing is it's in the bag now, and we're very happy with it. So it's cool."

"Living The Dream" was released in September 2018 via Frontiers Music Srl. The LP was helmed by Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STONE SOUR and STEEL PANTHER, among others.

Box is the original guitarist and sole remaining founding member of URIAH HEEP. He, vocalist Bernie Shaw and keyboardist/vocalist Phil Lanzon have formed the nucleus of the band for more than 34 years and released 17 albums together.

URIAH HEEP debuted in 1970 with the release of one of hard rock's milestones, "Very 'Eavy, Very 'Umble", and has since sold in excess of 40 million albums worldwide. They constantly tour the world, playing up to 125 shows a year to more than 500,000 fans. The band's live set features the classic tracks from the '70s and is a musical journey from the band's beginnings to the present day.

URIAH HEEP is:

Mick Box - Lead Guitar/Vocals

Phil Lanzon - Keyboards/Vocals

Bernie Shaw - Lead Vocals

Dave Rimmer - Bass Guitar/Vocals

Russell Gilbrook - Drums, Percussion

