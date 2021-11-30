URIAH HEEP Announces Massive Summer/Fall 2022 European Tour

Legendary progressive rock band URIAH HEEP has announced an extensive European tour for 2022. The trek, consisting of 61 dates across 28 countries, is the ultimate celebration of one of the most important British rock acts of all time.
2020 saw URIAH HEEP celebrate its 50th anniversary. Sadly, global events forced the band to cancel its tour. But two years later, the band is ready to celebrate this extraordinary landmark.
URIAH HEEP guitarist Mick Box says: "At last, we can celebrate our 50th anniversary now having left 'lockdown into rockdown.' We may be two years later than the actual year, but hey, this makes the celebration even more special. The mighty HEEP are still 'eavy, still 'umble and oh so proud of this achievement, and we look forward to being out on the road, rockin' hard and sharing this celebration with our wonderful fans. 'Appy days!"
Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. CET.
Confirmed dates:
Sep. 09 - Hamburg, Germany - Laeiszhalle
Sep. 11 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
Sep. 12 - Essen, Germany - Lichtburg
Sep. 14 - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
Sep. 16 - München, Germany - Muffathalle
Sep. 17 - Berlin, Germany - Stage Theater am Potsdamer Platz
Sep. 18 - Hanau Am Main, Germany - Amphitheater Hanau
Sep. 20 - Limassol, Cyprus - Pattihio Theatre
Sep. 22 - Nicosia, Cyprus - The Strovolos Municipal Theatre
Sep. 28 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theater
Sep. 29 - Belfast, United Kingdom - Ulster Hall
Sep. 30 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Oct. 03 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Bridgewater Hall
Oct. 05 - London, United Kingdom - The London Palladium
Oct. 06 - Cambridge, United Kingdom - Cambridge Corn Exchange
Oct. 08 - Gateshead, United Kingdom - Sage Gateshead
Oct. 10 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Symphony Hall
Oct. 11 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - St David's Hall
Oct. 13 - Utrecht, Suriname - Tivoli - Grote Zaal
Oct. 14 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal
Oct. 16 - Paris, France - L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix
Oct. 17 - Zürich, Switzerland - Volkshaus
Oct. 18 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme
Oct. 20 - Lisboa, Portugal - Aula Magna
Oct. 21 - Madrid, Spain - Sala La Riviera
Oct. 22 - Avilés, Spain - Teatro Valdes
Oct. 23 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1
Oct. 25 - Zagreb, Croatia - Dom sportova
Oct. 26 - Belgrade, Serbia - Kombank Hall
Oct. 27 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Palatului
Oct. 29 - Thessaloníki, Greece - Thessaloniki Concert Hall
Oct. 31 - Athens, Greece- Pallas Theater
Nov. 08 - Nuremberg, Germany - Löwensaal
Nov. 09 - Katowice, Poland - MCK
Nov. 10 - Lviv, Ukraine - National Opera
Nov. 11 - Odessa, Ukraine - Odessa Academic Theatre of Music
Nov. 12 - Kyiv, Ukraine - October Palace
Nov. 14 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Compensa Concert Hall
Nov. 15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Nordea Concert Hall
Nov. 17 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hockey Hall
Nov. 19 - Turku, Finland - Konserttitalo
Nov. 20 - Oulu, Finland - Madetojan sali
Nov. 22 - Umeå, Sweden - Idun
Nov. 23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Göta Lejon
Nov. 24 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
Nov. 26 - Kristiansand, Norway - Kilden Performing Arts Centre
Nov. 27 - Stavanger, Norway - Stavanger Kuppelhallen
Nov. 28 - Bergen, Norway - USF Verftet
Nov. 29 - Trondheim, Norway - Olavshallen
Dec. 01 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Tonhallen
Dec. 02 - Göteborg, Sweden - Partille Arena
Dec. 03 - Randers, Denmark - Vaerket Teatre & Musikhus
Dec. 04 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Docken Koncerter
Dec. 05 - Malmö, Sweden - Slagthuset Teater
Dec. 07 - Stuttgart, Germany - Liederhalle
Dec. 08 - Dresden, Germany - Culture Palace
Dec. 09 - Suhl, Germany - Congress Centrum Suhl
Dec. 10 - Prague, Czech Republic - Karlin Forum
Dec. 11 - Budapest, Hungary - Hungexpo Hall C
Dec. 13 - Sofia, Bulgaria - National Palace of Culture, Hall 1
Dec. 15 - İstanbul, Turkey - Kucukciftlik Park
Earlier this month, Box spoke to Vikram Chandrasekar of Tales From The Road about the progress of the recording sessions for URIAH HEEP's 26th album. "We recently have just been in the studio with Jay Ruston, who did our last album, 'Living The Dream', as a producer, and we just recorded a new album," he said. "And it's over in L.A. now being mixed. So a new album is on the horizon."
As for a possible release date for the new URIAH HEEP LP, Box said: "We're not sure yet, because it's all down to the record label, of course. It's in L.A. now being mixed, and then we've gotta find a title and get the artwork together; that'll take a few months. And then next year when we do start touring, we'll start touring [to celebrate] the 50th anniversary, which we couldn't do two years ago. It'll be 52 years, [but] we'll still call it the 50th anniversary. And we need to tour that. And then I think the record label, being business people, will decide where to insert that to get the maximum effect out of it. But the good thing is it's in the bag now, and we're very happy with it. So it's cool."
"Living The Dream" was released in September 2018 via Frontiers Music Srl. The LP was helmed by Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STONE SOUR and STEEL PANTHER, among others.
Box is the original guitarist and sole remaining founding member of URIAH HEEP. He, vocalist Bernie Shaw and keyboardist/vocalist Phil Lanzon have formed the nucleus of the band for more than 34 years and released 17 albums together.
URIAH HEEP debuted in 1970 with the release of one of hard rock's milestones, "Very 'Eavy, Very 'Umble", and has since sold in excess of 40 million albums worldwide. They constantly tour the world, playing up to 125 shows a year to more than 500,000 fans. The band's live set features the classic tracks from the '70s and is a musical journey from the band's beginnings to the present day.
URIAH HEEP is:
Mick Box - Lead Guitar/Vocals
Phil Lanzon - Keyboards/Vocals
Bernie Shaw - Lead Vocals
Dave Rimmer - Bass Guitar/Vocals
Russell Gilbrook - Drums, Percussion