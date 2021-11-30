URIAH HEEP Announces Massive Summer/Fall 2022 European Tour

Legendary progressive rock band URIAH HEEP has announced an extensive European tour for 2022. The trek, consisting of 61 dates across 28 countries, is the ultimate celebration of one of the most important British rock acts of all time.

2020 saw URIAH HEEP celebrate its 50th anniversary. Sadly, global events forced the band to cancel its tour. But two years later, the band is ready to celebrate this extraordinary landmark.

URIAH HEEP guitarist Mick Box says: "At last, we can celebrate our 50th anniversary now having left 'lockdown into rockdown.' We may be two years later than the actual year, but hey, this makes the celebration even more special. The mighty HEEP are still 'eavy, still 'umble and oh so proud of this achievement, and we look forward to being out on the road, rockin' hard and sharing this celebration with our wonderful fans. 'Appy days!"

Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 3 at 10 a.m. CET.

Confirmed dates:

Sep. 09 - Hamburg, Germany - Laeiszhalle

Sep. 11 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

Sep. 12 - Essen, Germany - Lichtburg

Sep. 14 - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

Sep. 16 - München, Germany - Muffathalle

Sep. 17 - Berlin, Germany - Stage Theater am Potsdamer Platz

Sep. 18 - Hanau Am Main, Germany - Amphitheater Hanau

Sep. 20 - Limassol, Cyprus - Pattihio Theatre

Sep. 22 - Nicosia, Cyprus - The Strovolos Municipal Theatre

Sep. 28 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theater

Sep. 29 - Belfast, United Kingdom - Ulster Hall

Sep. 30 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Oct. 03 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Bridgewater Hall

Oct. 05 - London, United Kingdom - The London Palladium

Oct. 06 - Cambridge, United Kingdom - Cambridge Corn Exchange

Oct. 08 - Gateshead, United Kingdom - Sage Gateshead

Oct. 10 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Symphony Hall

Oct. 11 - Cardiff, United Kingdom - St David's Hall

Oct. 13 - Utrecht, Suriname - Tivoli - Grote Zaal

Oct. 14 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal

Oct. 16 - Paris, France - L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix

Oct. 17 - Zürich, Switzerland - Volkshaus

Oct. 18 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme

Oct. 20 - Lisboa, Portugal - Aula Magna

Oct. 21 - Madrid, Spain - Sala La Riviera

Oct. 22 - Avilés, Spain - Teatro Valdes

Oct. 23 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

Oct. 25 - Zagreb, Croatia - Dom sportova

Oct. 26 - Belgrade, Serbia - Kombank Hall

Oct. 27 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Palatului

Oct. 29 - Thessaloníki, Greece - Thessaloniki Concert Hall

Oct. 31 - Athens, Greece- Pallas Theater

Nov. 08 - Nuremberg, Germany - Löwensaal

Nov. 09 - Katowice, Poland - MCK

Nov. 10 - Lviv, Ukraine - National Opera

Nov. 11 - Odessa, Ukraine - Odessa Academic Theatre of Music

Nov. 12 - Kyiv, Ukraine - October Palace

Nov. 14 - Vilnius, Lithuania - Compensa Concert Hall

Nov. 15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Nordea Concert Hall

Nov. 17 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hockey Hall

Nov. 19 - Turku, Finland - Konserttitalo

Nov. 20 - Oulu, Finland - Madetojan sali

Nov. 22 - Umeå, Sweden - Idun

Nov. 23 - Stockholm, Sweden - Göta Lejon

Nov. 24 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

Nov. 26 - Kristiansand, Norway - Kilden Performing Arts Centre

Nov. 27 - Stavanger, Norway - Stavanger Kuppelhallen

Nov. 28 - Bergen, Norway - USF Verftet

Nov. 29 - Trondheim, Norway - Olavshallen

Dec. 01 - Sundsvall, Sweden - Tonhallen

Dec. 02 - Göteborg, Sweden - Partille Arena

Dec. 03 - Randers, Denmark - Vaerket Teatre & Musikhus

Dec. 04 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Docken Koncerter

Dec. 05 - Malmö, Sweden - Slagthuset Teater

Dec. 07 - Stuttgart, Germany - Liederhalle

Dec. 08 - Dresden, Germany - Culture Palace

Dec. 09 - Suhl, Germany - Congress Centrum Suhl

Dec. 10 - Prague, Czech Republic - Karlin Forum

Dec. 11 - Budapest, Hungary - Hungexpo Hall C

Dec. 13 - Sofia, Bulgaria - National Palace of Culture, Hall 1

Dec. 15 - İstanbul, Turkey - Kucukciftlik Park

Earlier this month, Box spoke to Vikram Chandrasekar of Tales From The Road about the progress of the recording sessions for URIAH HEEP's 26th album. "We recently have just been in the studio with Jay Ruston, who did our last album, 'Living The Dream', as a producer, and we just recorded a new album," he said. "And it's over in L.A. now being mixed. So a new album is on the horizon."

As for a possible release date for the new URIAH HEEP LP, Box said: "We're not sure yet, because it's all down to the record label, of course. It's in L.A. now being mixed, and then we've gotta find a title and get the artwork together; that'll take a few months. And then next year when we do start touring, we'll start touring [to celebrate] the 50th anniversary, which we couldn't do two years ago. It'll be 52 years, [but] we'll still call it the 50th anniversary. And we need to tour that. And then I think the record label, being business people, will decide where to insert that to get the maximum effect out of it. But the good thing is it's in the bag now, and we're very happy with it. So it's cool."

"Living The Dream" was released in September 2018 via Frontiers Music Srl. The LP was helmed by Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STONE SOUR and STEEL PANTHER, among others.

Box is the original guitarist and sole remaining founding member of URIAH HEEP. He, vocalist Bernie Shaw and keyboardist/vocalist Phil Lanzon have formed the nucleus of the band for more than 34 years and released 17 albums together.

URIAH HEEP debuted in 1970 with the release of one of hard rock's milestones, "Very 'Eavy, Very 'Umble", and has since sold in excess of 40 million albums worldwide. They constantly tour the world, playing up to 125 shows a year to more than 500,000 fans. The band's live set features the classic tracks from the '70s and is a musical journey from the band's beginnings to the present day.

URIAH HEEP is:

Mick Box - Lead Guitar/Vocals

Phil Lanzon - Keyboards/Vocals

Bernie Shaw - Lead Vocals

Dave Rimmer - Bass Guitar/Vocals

Russell Gilbrook - Drums, Percussion