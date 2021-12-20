Unvaccinated Ex-CRO-MAGS Singer JOHN JOSEPH Says He Beat Omicron By 'Investing' In His Immune System

Former CRO-MAGS frontman John Joseph says that he beat COVID-19 by "investing" in his immune system.
The 59-year-old, who is also an author, Ironman triathlete and proponent of a vegan, clean-living lifestyle, shared the news of his diagnosis in an Instagram video earlier today (Monday, December 20).
He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm wearing my 'Virus' shirt. You know why? I had the so-called death virus that they're shutting every fucking thing down for. The omicron. Oh my God! It's the end of the fuckin' world.
"Guess what. A couple of days [later], I'm back to fuckin' normal," he continued. "Why do you think that is? That's because I invested in my immune system. I take care of myself. I fasted, [ate] a lot of fruit, a lot of teas, a lot of organic vitamic C and different drinks. And you know what? I still ain't takin' that motherfuckin' shot. I ain't takin' none of them. That's just me. I don't tell anybody else what the fuck to do.
"The problem now is the overreach, like these motherfuckers in the government saying, 'Oh, yeah, there's gonna be a lot of illness and death visiting the unvaccinated.' Really? Fuckin' tell me about it, dude.
"Fuck this shit show. This government now signing shit to lock motherfuckers up that don't take the vaccine. The unvaccinated ain't the problem. If you got three fucking shots in and you're still getting coronavirus, you need to ask yourself what the fuck is going on. That's the real fucking deal.
"Anyway, the voice of fuckin' reason. You're entrusting your health with the ones who are profiting off of your illness," Joseph added. "Think about that for a fuckin' second. Think about the disconnect that it takes for you to entrust your health to these motherfuckers. All of them — Pfizer, J&J [Johnson & Johnson], Moderna, fuckin' AstraZeneca — fuckin' corrupt companies. Do some fuckin' research. Before they were all safe and effective; now the J&J, yeah, it causes blood clots.
"Wake up, people. You're being fuckin' played, and that's the reality of the situation."
Back in March 2020, at the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Joseph said that no one was addressing "the real issue" — that eating animals is bad for human health.
A year earlier, Joseph, who is the author of the book "Meat Is For Pussies", which attacks the myth that men need meat to be fit and strong, told GQ.com that his plant-based diet is "second nature at this point." He explained: "You know, we look at everything that we put into our cars, we're obsessed with the fine details of all those sorts of things. But when it comes to what we put in our bodies, man, if you read the label and you can't pronounce this shit, you shouldn't be eating it. Our body is our only vehicle to get through life."
The new coronavirus is believed to have originated from one of Wuhan, China's many "wet markets" — so called because animals are often slaughtered directly in front of customers. These markets put people and live and dead animals — dogs, chickens, pigs, snakes, civets, and more — in constant close contact.
In the U.S., more than 61% of the population are currently fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while more than 72% have received at least one shot, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
More than 805,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the U.S.
According to the CDC, unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 compared to those who are vaccinated and had a booster shot. Unvaccinated people are also 20 times more likely to die from the virus.
According to the nonpartisan, nonprofit web site Fact Check, while vaccines reduce the probability of getting infected, they are not 100% effective, so there is a chance that an unvaccinated person could infect a vaccinated person — particularly the vulnerable, such as elderly and immunocompromised individuals. And, despite vaccination providing excellent protection against severe disease, a small proportion of vaccinated people still require ICU care.
In 2019, Joseph and drummer Mackie Jayson reached a settlement with CRO-MAGS founder Harley Flanagan regarding ownership of the CRO-MAGS name. Flanagan is now performing under the name CRO-MAGS while Joseph and Jayson are performing as CRO-MAGS "JM".
You can learn a lot from an alien pic.twitter.com/L0uXkCC3lY
— John Joseph (@jjcromag) December 20, 2021
News stories everywhere of kids having mental health issues because of the Rona - but guess what? The Government is kicking up big money for mental health services - i.e. meds - boy oh boy Big Pharma is loving it.
— John Joseph (@jjcromag) December 17, 2021
Omicron = A bad cold - they are playing you
— John Joseph (@jjcromag) December 7, 2021
At this point with the shots not working or stopping anything it should be your choice not the Govt demanding you do anything. Like so many of them said last year and I quote “it’s not our job to mandate any shots” That’s right.
— John Joseph (@jjcromag) December 3, 2021
Even with two jabs you can still get ‘Rona and spread it. See - I don’t tell anybody what to do - so stay in your lane on my decisions. I do what’s right for me and will not be guilt tripped by people rolling up to the McDonald’s drive through or whack ass hypocrite vegans.
— John Joseph (@jjcromag) November 3, 2021
