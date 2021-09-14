UNLEASHED To Release 'No Sign Of Life' Album In November

Three years after the release of "The Hunt For White Christ" (2018), Swedish death metal veterans UNLEASHED return with their new studio album, "No Sign Of Life", due out November 12 via Napalm Records.

Led by founding frontman Johnny Hedlund, and featuring drummer Anders Schultz and two guitarists Tomas Måsgard and Fredrik Folkare, UNLEASHED transports the listener straight into an outraging battle with 11 forceful tracks that revive the essentials of death metal, facing the sheer brutality of war. UNLEASHED is back to defend its throne, forging another uncompromising musical weapon that continues the marvelous legacy of Vikings.

To satisfy the bloodthirst, UNLEASHED just released their staggering brand new track from "No Sign Of Life", titled "The King Lost His Crown", alongside a sharp lyric music video. The track dives right in without mercy, dominated by destructive guitars, blasting drums and the well-known chunky and brutal screams of Hedlund.

Johnny on the first single: "In the aftermath of the battle of Jorsala, where the Midgard Warriors stood victorious, White Christ is now being hunted from the once so holy city. The enemy flees towards the desert, and his armies are about to lose faith in their leader. It seems that the king lost his crown."

The silence gets crushed right within the first notes of the album opener "The King Lost His Crown" and invents a paving rage that leaves no time to catch your breath during its entire playing time. The album unfolds with "Where Can You Flee" as an unstoppable war battalion and builds upon UNLEASHED's well-established trademark sound and strong lyrics. Bare-boned screams are accompanied by epic shouts praising Odin and heavy guitar riffs as the journey of clashes continues in "The Highest Ideal", until the album reaches its glorious peak with "Here At The End Of The World" as a fading hymn for the victorious march that leaves the battlefield behind in ashes.

UNLEASHED on the album: "It is our hope that our warriors all over the world will enjoy the new album just like they have our previous ones. We have, as always, tried to stick to our roots while testing our steel to develop the genre of Viking death metal even further. Hail Odin!"

"No Sign Of Life" track listing:

01. The King Lost His Crown

02. The Shepherd Has Left the Flock

03. Where Can You Flee?

04. You Are The Warrior!

05. No Sign Of Life

06. The Highest Ideal

07. Midgard Warriors For Life

08. Did You Struggle With God?

09. Tyr Wields The Sword

10. It is Finished

11. Here At The End Of The World

UNLEASHED is:

Johnny Hedlund - bass, vocals

Anders Schultz - drums

Tomas Måsgard - rhythm guitar

Fredrik Folkare - lead guitar

Photo credit: Jens Rydén

